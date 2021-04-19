Monday, 19 April 2021

Otago Volts coach quits to head north

    1. Sport
    2. Cricket

    Otago Volts coach Rob Walter, seen here with Volts player Nathan Smith, is to continue in the...
    Otago Volts coach Rob Walter, seen here with Volts player Nathan Smith. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    Otago Volts cricket coach Rob Walter has quit to take up the reigns as head coach of the Central Stags.  

    After five years in charge, Walter has led the Otago Volts through a period of significant change which has resulted in quality development of high-performance systems and processes, team culture and player development.

    Along with the recent elevation of Jacob Duffy to the Black Caps, Michael Rae, Nathan Smith and Michael Rippon have all been elevated to NZA.

    The Volts have competed in three playoffs including two finals over the past two seasons.

    The hunt for a new coach will start immediately, Otago Cricket said.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter