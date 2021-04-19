Otago Volts coach quits to head north

Otago Volts coach Rob Walter, seen here with Volts player Nathan Smith. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Otago Volts cricket coach Rob Walter has quit to take up the reigns as head coach of the Central Stags.

After five years in charge, Walter has led the Otago Volts through a period of significant change which has resulted in quality development of high-performance systems and processes, team culture and player development.

Along with the recent elevation of Jacob Duffy to the Black Caps, Michael Rae, Nathan Smith and Michael Rippon have all been elevated to NZA.

The Volts have competed in three playoffs including two finals over the past two seasons.

The hunt for a new coach will start immediately, Otago Cricket said.