Pakistan begins preparation with training session

The Pakistan team is out of managed isolation and started its preparation with a training session in Queenstown yesterday.

Eight members of the 53-strong squad tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after arriving in the country. That prompted medical officials to revoke the squad’s training exemption.

But everybody returned negative day-12 tests and all restrictions on the team have now been lifted.

The Pakistan A side had a net session in the morning, while the national side trained in the afternoon.

Pakistan A batsman Haris Sohail summed up the feeling in the touring side’s camp.

"We all couldn’t wait for these training sessions," he said.

"The boys were excited to hit the ground after 14 days of isolation.

"We are just trying to get back into the rhythm of cricket and start by analysing the conditions."

Pakistan will play a series of intra-squad 20-over games before leaving Queenstown on December 15 before the opening twenty20 international of the series at Eden Park in Auckland on December 18.

The Pakistan A side heads to Whangarei on December 14 for its four-day match against New Zealand A which begins on December 17.

Pakistan will play New Zealand in three T20s and two tests, including the Boxing Day test at Bay Oval in Tauranga which shapes as the highlight.