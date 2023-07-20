Patient Foxcroft gains selection for NZ

Dean Foxcroft. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON/ODT FILES

Otago all-rounder Dean Foxcroft and 20-year-old Auckland legspinner Adi Ashok have been called into the Black Caps for the T20 series against the UAE in Dubai next month.

The extended squad also features Kyle Jamieson, who is set to return to international cricket after sustaining a serious back injury in England last June.

Coach Gary Stead has named 22 players to cover both tours to the UAE and England.

Foxcroft and Ashok have been selected for the UAE series, while Jamieson has been inked in for both.

The South African-born Foxcroft’s eligibility to play for New Zealand was approved by the ICC under its "exceptional circumstances" criteria.

The 25-year-old was unable to return to New Zealand during Covid because of the country’s border restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

He played virtually no top-level cricket during that period but remained committed to qualifying for New Zealand.

That patience has been rewarded with promotion to the national side.

Otago coach Dion Ebrahim is a firm believer Foxcroft has the potential to flourish at the top level.

He is a quality batter "who can go up and down the gears depending on what is needed", he said.

"And he is one of the bowlers people can often underestimate because there is not a lot that is fancy about what he does. But he is a wily bowler."

Foxcroft had a tremendous summer for the Volts which was recognised at the top level.

The right-hander was named men’s Super Smash player of the year and men’s domestic player of the year.

Foxcroft clubbed 424 runs at 47.11 and also nabbed nine wickets at 19.33 in the Super Smash.

He had a breakthrough red-ball campaign as well. He was Otago’s leading scorer with 631 runs at an average of 45.07. His haul included a maiden first-class century.

Foxcroft has already demonstrated his ability to step up a level. He scored — for New Zealand A in a first-class game against Australia A in Lincoln in April and also represented South Africa at under-19 level.

Ashok, who is a former New Zealand under-19 representative, was a consistent performer for Auckland during the Super Smash. He produced some match-turning spells and will get an opportunity to shine at the next level.

Jamieson’s return is exciting for the Black Caps. The pace bowler, who was named man of the match for his efforts in the 2021 World Test Championship final, had back surgery in February and has not played any international cricket in more than a year.

The three players have been included in a squad of 15 for the three T20Is in Dubai on August 17, 19 and 20.

The tour party, which will be captained by Tim Southee, will be revamped for the four-game T20 series in England.

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Glenn Phillips, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell and Ish Sodhi will join the team before the first T20I in Durham on August 30.

Foxcroft, Ashok, Chad Bowes, Dane Cleaver, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley and Will Young will be replaced by the incoming players. But they will travel to England for the two warm-up games scheduled for August 25 and 27.

Stead said selections for the T20 tours were a look to the future and a great chance to build on the encouraging recent series at home and away.

"Dean’s been a really consistent performer domestically and that was acknowledged by the awards he picked up in March," Stead said.

"He’s a talented and adaptable batsmen who also bowls useful off-spin, so will add to our spinning stocks which is always valued in white-ball cricket.

"Adi’s only in his second year of professional cricket, but we’ve been impressed with his consistency and attitude.

"Kyle’s worked really hard and made great progress to be available for this tour and we’re delighted to see him return after such a challenging year.

"We’re all aware of his world-class skills and I know he’s really excited to get back with the group."

"These two T20 series will be a great opportunity to bring our short-form players together as we look to build to the next T20 World Cup which is in the West Indies and America next June."

The T20 squad will depart for the UAE on August 12.

Black Caps tour

Black Caps T20 squad

for UAE and England

Tim Southee (captain), Finn Allen (Eng), Adi Ashok (UAE), Chad Bowes (UAE), Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (UAE), Devon Conway (Eng), Lockie Ferguson, Dean Foxcroft (UAE), Matt Henry (Eng), Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie (UAE), Adam Milne (Eng), Daryl Mitchell (Eng), Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips (Eng), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Henry Shipley (UAE), Ish Sodhi (Eng), Will Young (UAE).

*The players selected for the UAE series only will also travel to England for the T20 warm-ups.

UAE tour schedule

Aug 17: 1st T20I v UAE

Aug 19: 2nd T20I v UAE

Aug 20: 3rd T20I v UAE

All games in Dubai

England tour schedule

Aug 30: 1st T20I v England, Durham

Sept 1: 2nd T20I v England, Manchester

Sept 3: 3rd T20I v England, Birmingham

Sept 5: 4th T20I v England, Nottingham