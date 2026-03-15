North East Valley players celebrating winning the Bing Harris Shield are (front from left) Michael Williams, Sam Johnston, Will Hamilton, Hunter Kindley, Sebastian Lauderdale-Smith, Shaedon Miller; (back from left) Thorn Parkes, Nikith Perera, Kaleb McKay, Andrew Sheridan, Billy Symes, Gus Holt, Hayden Johnston and Jeremy Smith. Llew Johnson and Jarrod McKay were absent. PHOTO: SUPPLIED North East Valley got to celebrate a couple of weeks early this summer. The Swans established an unassailable lead in the Dunedin premier club competition earlier this month and got to pose with the Bing Harris Shield a little earlier than normal. It is the club’s third senior banner in four years. Swans captain Hunter Kindley put their success down to player depth. ‘‘Ultimately, depth is the story behind our team,’’ Kindley said. ‘‘We’ve got guys in the top run-scorers list, top wicket-takers list and we’ve got different guys stepping up, which is the main thing when you want consistency across the season. ‘‘I think that showed.’’ It certainly did. The Swans have lost just two games all season. They lost to Taieri — the defending champions — by 94 runs in the opening game of the summer, and they lost a rain-affected T20 final to Albion. They got some revenge on Albion at Bishopscourt on Saturday. They posted 204 for seven. Nikith Perera smashed 70 from 48 balls and picked up the key wicket of Hugo Bogue to help clinch the 19-run win. He had clobbered 75 from 53 balls. Gus Holt (three for 23) and Shaedon Miller (two for 25) played an important role with the ball for the Swans as well. ‘‘We’ve had different guys stepping up on different days,’’ Kindley said. ‘‘Seb Lauderdale-Smith has led with the bat — I think he’s our top run-scorer. Will Hamilton’s done really well with bat and ball. ‘‘Nikith Perera is another guy who’s in that all-rounder category. Gus Holt, Caleb McKay [have led the way] in terms of the bowling. ‘‘Kaleb’s really spearheaded the attack. He’s taken new leaps in his cricket. He’s been consistently in the [Otago]A’s and he’s shown that he’s on another level, which is awesome when you have a guy that takes the charge like that.’’ McKay is the leading wicket-taker (30 at 10.77) in the competition, while Lauderdale-Smith has been the most productive batter for the Swans. He has scored 399 runs at an average of 36.27. Kindley is not far behind. He has stroked 390 runs at a superior average of 48.75, while Hamilton (231 runs and 10 wickets) has found ways to make an impact. North East Valley have two matches remaining this season. They play Green Island on Saturday and they have qualified for the one-day final on March28. In the other two club games at the weekend, CDK beat Green Island by eight runs in a thriller at Sunnyvale, and Taieri cruised to a seven-wicket win over University-Grange at Logan Park. Alex Gordon starred for CDK. He picked up four for 33 to help dismiss Green Island for 196. Earlier, the CDK top order of Jamal Todd (34 off 25 balls), Mason Gain (36 off 51) and Nick Brown (43 off 84) helped the side reach 204. Avinash Shastri tore through the University-Grange batting lineup, capturing six for 18 to help rout the side for a paltry 67. Ruben Clinton swatted 36 not out to help secure the win in the 12th over. adrian.seconi@odt.co.nz