Rain denies Volts victory despite dominance

Queenstown teenager Mason Clarke bowled a cracking opening over against the Auckland Aces in just his second game for the Otago Volts in Alexandra today. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Otago needed just 13 more minutes of sunshine.

That is not too much to ask for in Alexandra, right?

It is one of the driest places in the country after all.

But having completely dominated Auckland, the visitors avoided certain defeat thanks to some untimely showers.

The Aces slumped to 106 all out.

Otago spinner Dean Foxcroft nabbed four for 18 and shone in what was a disciplined bowling effort by the Volts.

The home team had smashed 26 for none from 1.5 overs when the weather closed in.

They were actually ahead of what they needed at the five-over mark according to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern calculations.

But you need to face five overs for it to constitute a game and the game was called off. It would have taken less than quarter of an hour to bowl the remaining three overs.

But while the Volts had to settle for the two points on offer for a no result, they got another opportunity to see young Mason Clarke in action and blooded a new player in Ruben Clinton.

Imagine how Clarke was feeling.

The 17-year-old was opening bowling in just his second game for the Volts.

Martin Guptill was waiting down the other end.

The former Black Cap has played the best part of 350 games and is closing in on 10,000 runs in the format.

Clarke was one of several fresh faces in the Volts line-up.

Taieri all-rounder Ruben Clinton was named in the starting XI and Albion off-spinner Lahiru Vimukthi carried the drinks.

Clarke bowled a cracking opening over by the way.

And Andrew Hazeldine followed up with a double breakthrough.

The left-armer was bowling with some heat and nicked off Will O’Donnell with his third ball.

And Mike Sclanders demonstrated how not to play the ramp shot, hitting the ball into his leg stump.

Guptill (31 from 23) climbed into Ben Lockrose, swatting a six and a four.

But Clinton got some begininer’s luck. The off-spinner bowled a long-hop to the veteran who tried to hit it over the pavilion, but he got a top edge which carried all the way to Phillips, who was pinned up against the boundary rope and took a nice catch.

In an action replay, Foxcroft removed Cameron Fletcher in more or less the same way. Phillips was waiting again.

He would have to be one of the best fielders in competition and got under a third catch to leave the Aces 85 for seven.

Foxcroft starred with his four-wicket bag, but Hazeldine’s two for 18 was impressive as well.

Phillips (17 not out from 10) got Otago’s chase off to a rapid start.

Just 13 more minutes would have done it.