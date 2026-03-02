Photo: ODT files Fingers crossed for a better forecast today. Wet weather loves the chance to cause havoc when the cricket is on and much of the Plunket Shield came to a halt yesterday thanks to the rain. Canterbury and Otago were on standby for most of the day thanks to rain at Hagley Park in Christchurch, but managed to get through a few overs late in the day. Canterbury resumed at 159 for seven in reply to Otago’s 296. Dangerman Henry Nicholls progressed from 62 to 84 and Fraser Sheat went from four to 34 before the rain returned. They will resume at 211 for seven this morning - weather permitting - trailing by 85 runs with three wickets in hand. Otago, who have played well, will want to remove Nicholls early in the day. The game between Wellington and Central Districts was disrupted by rain throughout the day in Napier. Central were dismissed for 296, anchored by Brad Schmulian’s knock of 117. Nathan Smith took four for 61 for Wellington. In reply, Wellington were 86 for four when the rain set in. Ray Toole took three for 12. Wellington lead by 191 runs with six wickets remaining. Auckland v Northern was the only game to get through the day without disruption - and Northern made the most of it to snatch a six-wicket win in Auckland. Auckland were dismissed for 188 in their second innings. Simon Keene top-scored with 67, while Zak Gibson, Scott Kuggeleijn and Kristian Clarke nabbed three wickets apiece. In reply, Northern were guided by Henry Cooper (63) and Robbie O’Donnell (44) to win.