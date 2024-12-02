Rams take command in Tapanui

Photo: file

The Appleby Rams flexed their muscles in Tapanui with a 128-run win over Blue Mountain in round five of the Southland 40-over competition on Saturday.

Blueys won the toss and sent the club champions Appleby into bat, which proved to be their first mistake.

Jamie Clark (31) and Aaron Hart (33) got the ball rolling before Kieran Lloyd got it flying with 14 sixes and nine fours in his unbeaten 157.

They finished with a commanding 284 for five from 40 overs.

Jack Campbell (61) helped Blueys get through to 156 in reply.

Jacob Dowling and Mitchell Fowler took three wickets each for Appleby.

Waikoikoi earned a three-wicket win over Central Western in Winton.

Central won the toss and backed themselves to post an imposing total. Opening batters John White (36) and James Wadsworth (55) put on 87 runs for the first wicket, but the following nine batters could only muster 50 more runs between them as they were cleaned out for 137 in the 37th over.

Waikoikoi’s Welby Reed took four for 20 from his eight overs, and Tharaka Sumanathissa took three wickets.

Central did a good job in the field, restricting the visitors to 80 for six at one stage.

Kurt Thompson’s 27 and an unbeaten 59 from Jason Osborne carried the Koi to victory with three wickets and three overs to spare.

Marist beat Te Anau by 45 runs at the lakeside ground.

Marist posted 188 from their 40 overs thanks largely to efforts from Duncan Tait (44) and Thomas McCabe (36).

Angus Burnett took three wickets for Te Anau and Geoff McFarlane bowled economically.

Grant Taylor (27) started the run chase positively and Liam Walton carried on his good form but he was the only batter to get his eye in with 48.

Sithum Bandara took three wickets and Abid Younis four as Marist wrapped up the Te Anau innings for 141.

Old Boys beat the Metropolitan Cubs by 252 runs at Queens Park.

Old Boys posted 320. The star contributor was Chris Case (101 not out), with lower-order support acts from Sam McLachlan (81) and Sam Nicholson (46 not out).

The Cubs barely raised a whimper in reply as they curled up for 68 runs. Old Boys captain McLachlan took three cheap wickets.

The Royal Riders beat Southland Boys’ by 38 runs, defending their tally of 217 for six.

By John Langford