Ravindra and Phillips in, but no place for Nicholls

Rachin Ravindra is set to play his first test since 2022. Photo: Getty Images

The Black Caps have found a role for the ICC’s emerging player of the year Rachin Ravindra.

The 24-year-old is set to play his first test since 2022 after being selected in the test squad to face South Africa.

His recall comes at the expense of Henry Nicholls and he will bat in the middle order for the first time in his short test career.

Ravindra mounted a compelling case for another shot at test level.

He had an outstanding ODI World Cup in India last year. He scored 578 runs at an average of 64.22, including three centuries.

That effort saw the talented left-hander this week named ICC’s emerging player of the year.

Had he missed a spot in the test team, the selectors would have had some explaining to do.

The other notable inclusion in the squad is seamer Will O’Rourke. He will join for the second test only and may carry the drinks.

But it is another step forward for the lanky Cantabrian, who made his international debut late last year during the ODI series against Bangladesh.

The 22-year-old picked up five wickets in the series at an average of 23.

Black Cap Glenn Phillips plays a shot during the second Test match against Bangladesh last year. Photo: Getty Images

Otago’s Glenn Phillips cemented a grip on the all-rounder’s spot, following some excellent performances during the test series in Bangladesh.

The former wicketkeeper and top order batter has reinvented himself as a punishing middle order player and handy off spinner, and he is in line to play his first test in New Zealand. His previous three outings have all been overseas.

Phillips was named player of the match in the Black Caps most recent test - the four-wicket win against Bangladesh at Mirpur.

Left arm spinner Mitch Santner also retains his place in the squad following some strong contributions with ball and bat in Bangladesh.

Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi were overlooked. Santner’s ability with the bat gave him the edge in selection.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said South Africa would be competitive despite opting the bring a second-tier team out.

“The Proteas are a highly competitive team across formats and, having never won a test series against them home or away, we expect two stern challenges.”

Stead added the squad was a challenging one to pick.

“It was pleasing as a selector to see different players making contributions during the recent series in Bangladesh.

“Glenn and Mitch both earned selection on the back of their recent work in red ball cricket.

“They continue to work on their games to contribute across formats and situations.

“Will O’Rourke has impressed us in stepping up from domestic cricket to New Zealand A and then international level.

“Rachin Ravindra is another player who has really impressed us with his contributions to the team over the past 12 months in international cricket.

“We’ve been particularly pleased with his ability to adapt and learn in different roles.”

Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson and Kane Williamson have all missed cricket with injuries recently, but Stead was confident ‘‘they’ll be good to go at Bay Oval’’ for the opening test beginning on February 4

Black Caps squad



Tim Southee (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke*, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

* Second test only

First Test: February 4 to 8 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Second Test: February 13 to 17 at Seddon Park, Hamilton