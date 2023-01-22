Record-breaking Sparks too good for Hinds

Bella James

A record opening partnership between Bella James and Kate Ebrahim has guided Otago to a 37 run Hallyburton Johnstone Shield victory against the Central Hinds today.

It is the Sparks' second win against the Hinds in two days, after beating them by four wickets in a Super Smash game at Saxton Oval in Nelson yesterday.

With Suzie Bates sitting out both matches as a precaution, James and Ebrahim combined to push the Sparks to a strong total.

They put on 180 runs for the opening wicket, setting a record opening partnership for the Sparks against the Hinds in the process.

James produced her maiden List A century and was pure class, finishing with a knock of 101 runs off 120 balls including nine fours.

Ebrahim continued her excellent form with the bat this season, producing 81 runs off 119 before she was bowled by Ashutiti Kumar.

Their sensational start allowed the rest of the line-up to add nice contributions knowing a good foundation had been laid.

Caitlin Blakely (8) went for an lbw from Kumar and Polly Inglis’ (30) wicket also went to Kumar.

Felicity Leydon-Davis, who took over the captaincy, added 19 while Olivia Gain finished not out for 17.

The Sparks finished their innings with a solid 272 for five.

Kumar was the best with the ball for the home side with her three wickets.

In reply, Molly Loe made the break through for the Sparks in the eighth over taking the wicket of Emily Cunningham (9). She was caught by Gemma Adams.

The Hinds scored 85 runs before Sophie Oldershaw took two quick wickets of Georgia Atkinson (40) and Jess Watkin (0).

Opening batter Natalie Dodd played a composed innings of 83 off 91 balls before she was stumped by Inglis off a Blakely ball.

The home side were good through the middle of the innings but fell when the Sparks starting picking them off.

Blakely was outstanding with the ball, taking four wickets for 45 and one run out, and Oldershaw three for 45.

The Hinds finished all out for 235.

Hayley Jensen and Eden Carson both sat out the game for the Sparks.