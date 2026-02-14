Thumping puts Canty well clear

Canterbury has sealed the top qualifying spot with a comprehensive win against Wellington at Hagley Oval yesterday.

Everyone else spent most of the day watching the rain splatter off the covers.

The defending Ford Trophy champions routed their opponent lickety-split.

Former Otago fast bowler Michael Rae snapped up five for 15 to help rout the Wellington batting lineup for a paltry tally of 68 — their third-lowest list A total.

It was his third five-wicket haul in the format.

Fraser Sheat (two for 20) and Angus McKenzie (three for 23) accounted for the top order and Rae mopped up the tail.

The innings lasted just 22.2 overs.

The chase was mostly painless. Form opener Henry Nicholls made 44 not out to help his side overhaul the target with eight wickets and just over 38 overs to spare.

The win secured Canterbury (35 points) direct entry into next Sunday’s final.

The other two games were washed out.

Otago got through to eight without loss in their game against Central Districts in Nelson before the rain settled in.

Queenstown teenager Hugo Bogue made his debut and was undefeated on one.

And the match between Northern Districts and Auckland in Whangarei lasted just two balls.

Central Districts (25 points) are safely through to the three-team playoffs. They host Canterbury in their final round robin game in Nelson on Tuesday.

Wellington (19 points) host Northern Districts (16 points) at the Basin Reserve on the same day. The winner will join Central Districts in the preliminary on Friday.

Otago host Auckland in Queenstown. The February 17 fixture is their last opportunity to avoid a winless season.