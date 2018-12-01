Scott believer Otago is a champion team

Bradley Scott

You want Bradley Scott in your line-up if you are playing in a final. The former Otago left-armer played in four consecutive one-day finals and collected three titles — a very acceptable hit rate.

It was a magical time in his career and he remembers each match vividly, including the first one which is the only blot in his copybook.

Otago muscled its way into the 2006-07 final with seven wins from 10 games — just like it has this season.

The Volts earned the right to host the final against a talented Auckland line-up featuring the likes of Scott Styris, Andre Adams, Chris Martin, Lou Vincent and a young Colin de Grandhomme.

It was a wet week in Dunedin and the pitch had been under covers for 36 hours. The toss was always going to be critical. Auckland called correctly and tore through the Otago batting line-up. Martin took three for seven from eight overs to help dismiss the home side for a paltry 119.

The Aces mowed down the target in the 22nd over. For his part, Scott added 17 with the bat and took one for 47.

"It wasn’t ideal but they say you have to lose a final to learn how to win one. That was the adage we went with," he said.

That philosophy worked out well. Otago scraped its way into the playoffs the follow season and Brendon McCullum took over from there. He scored a hundred in the semifinal against Canterbury and blasted 170 in the final against Auckland to help Otago secure its first title in 20 years.

Scott had a much happier day. He took two for 43 and got very enthusiastic when Otago overhauled Auckland’s tally of 310 with a staggering eight overs remaining.

"I bolted from the sideline to go and give CC [Craig Cumming] a hug when the winning runs were hit and probably made a bit of an idiot of myself.

"I was that excited. Warren [McSkimming] tried holding me back but I bolted. I think I lost a jandal halfway out. I was just so super excited."

Scott transferred to Northern Districts the following season and helped his adopted province beat Otago in the final.

"It was an interesting experience. I was still very much an Otago man as I am now. So it was tough but you always like getting one over your mates."

In his fourth final, BJ Watling scored an unbeaten 145 at the top of the innings to help Northern Districts reach 304 for three. Auckland fell 21 runs short.

Scott bowled the last over and got some firm instructions from the captain James Marshall when Auckland needed 20-plus from three deliveries.

"He came up to me and said, ‘Now Bradley, just make sure you land it on the pitch and bowl a metre from behind the line’.

Asked if he had the magic touch, Scott said he was just "fortunate to play for some very good teams during that time, both at Otago and for ND".

The King’s High School teacher said he has been thrilled with the way Otago has been able to turned its form around after several poor seasons. And while Wellington might shape as the favourite, Scott is firm believer "a champion team will always beat a team of champions".