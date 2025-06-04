Stead steps down as Black Caps coach

Gary Stead. Photo: Getty Images

Black Caps coach Gary Stead's successful seven years in charge of the men's national cricket side is over.

Stead, who last month confirmed he would step away as coach of the white-ball formats, was effectively ruled out of contention for the head coach role after NZC opted for one head coach across all three formats.

Stead oversaw the inaugural World Test Championship win in 2021, and an unprecedented 3-0 test series sweep of India on the sub-continent last year, alongside five out of six finals appearances in ICC white-ball World Cups.

The Black Caps' consistency was a hallmark of the Stead era, with the side rising to number one in the ICC test and ODI rankings during his stint, as well as winning numerous bi-lateral series and breaking new ground with series wins at home and abroad.

Stead can also be credited with rejuvenating the team during his time in charge with the selections of stars such as Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra and Will O'Rourke.

"(Former captain) Brendon McCullum and (former coach) Mike Hesson had left the team with strong values and a style of play, and I've just tried to build and shape that further to grow our ability to be consistent in everything we do," Stead said.

"It's been nice to be competitive across all three formats and I'd like to think that regardless of results, the opposition know the Black Caps are a team that won't fold and will always show the grit and determination to compete."

Stead said the ICC World Test Championship victory and the 3-0 sweep of India were highlights of his tenure, alongside the way the team held themselves during and after the agonising 2019 World Cup final loss to England in the Super Over.

"There's been some amazing memories over the past seven years based around a group of fantastic and talented people who have gone out to give their best for their country, each other and for the fans," he said.

"For a country with five million people and limited resources, we comparatively perform outstandingly well against the other powerhouses of the game.

"I am grateful to all those that have helped and supported me during my time, especially to my wife Rachel and children Alex and Libby who have sacrificed so much."

Stead said he will now take some time to "refresh and recharge" but still intends to continue coaching.

"I still have the coaching bug and will look to explore opportunities at home and abroad where I can look to share what I've learned from my 30 years of professional sport as a player and coach."

All-time New Zealand test run scorer Kane Williamson hailed Stead's contribution, saying "'Steady' gave absolutely everything to the team.

"There was no one more hardworking and passionate about seeing the Black Caps grow and succeed. He was always thorough in his planning and preparation and will go down as one of our best coaches, but an even better bloke."

NZC chief executive Scott Weenink praised Stead's impact.

"On behalf of NZC, I want to extend Gary our deepest gratitude for his dedication and commitment and wish him every success in his future endeavours."

Stead's final few weeks in charge will see him at the Black Caps winter camps helping players prepare for July's tour to Zimbabwe.

Black Caps achievements during Gary Stead's tenure, 2018 - 2025

Overall: Played: 268 | Won: 147 | Lost: 100 | Draw: 6 | Tied: 6 | NR: 9

Test: Played: 52 | Won: 27 | Lost: 19 | Draw: 6

ODI: Played: 97 | Won: 56 | Lost: 35 | Tied: 1 | NR: 5

T20I: Played: 119 | Won: 64 | Lost: 46 | Tied: 5 | NR: 4

2018 - First NZ Test series victory away to Pakistan since 1969

2019 - Runner-up on boundary countback in 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales

2021 - Inaugural ICC World Test Championship winners

2021 - Runner-up in ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE

2022 - First NZ white-ball series victories in West Indies

2022 - Semi-finalists in ICC T20 World Cup in Australia

2023 - Semi-finalists in ICC Cricket World Cup in India

2024 - First NZ Test series victory over South Africa

2025 - First team to clean-sweep India 3-0 in a Test series at home

2025 - Runner-up in ICC Champions Trophy

ICC #1 ranked Test and ODI team at various times