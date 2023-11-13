Swans soar to three from three with win over Kings

The Waihola Swans have taken control of the South Otago T20 competition following their third win from as many matches.

The Swans beat the Kaitangata Kings by five wickets at the Royal Landfill in Kaitangata.

The home side could muster only 115 for the loss of four wickets from their 20 overs.

Top-order batters Allan Thomson and William Casey put on a second-wicket partnership of 45 runs in the only real partnership of note.

Some late-innings hitting from Luc Thomson (37 not out) pushed the Kings over the 100 mark and gave them a chance.

Craig Gordon took two wickets for 23 off three overs, and Brad Williams was as miserly with figures of one for 12 off his four overs for the Swans.

The Swans’ experienced middle order of Rowan Craw (50), Brad Williams (22) and Jared Cunningham (23) showed all their composure to take Waihola close to the total before the father-son combination of Greg and Ben Webber finished the job for the Swans with two overs to spare.

The Clutha Comets added the Cameron Cup to their trophy cabinet with a 41-run win over the Milton King Crabs at Milton. Clutha posted a respectable 187 for three.

Dom Grinton was the pick of the batters with an unbeaten 43.

In reply, Milton batted out their 20 overs but could muster just 146 runs largely thanks to a well-struck 66 by Jacob Jenkins.

Comets opening bowler Connor Smith took five for 28 runs in a fantastic display of bowling.

The Owaka Bandits secured their first win of the season with a thrilling three-run win over reigning champions Valley Stingers at Tuapeka Mouth.

Owaka recorded 170 for four.

A 67-run opening stand between Jeremy Gray (42) and Joel White (32) set the tone before Francis Parker came to the wicket and struck an unbeaten 68 off 34 balls.

The Stingers were in trouble early before a huge fifth-wicket partnership between Lachie Johnston (62) and Bevan McCall (36) looked to have taken the win for their side.

But a double breakthrough heaped pressure on the lower order who could not get the job done.

— Francis Parker