Watkin dominant as Brave beat Sparks

Otago Sparks batter Olivia Gain flicks the ball down the leg side in front of Northern Brave wicketkeeper Holly Topp during the Super Smash cricket game at the University Oval in Dunedin. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Northern Brave captain Jess Watkin swatted two boundaries to open her team’s run chase.

She carried on a dominant innings and Sri Lankan international Chamari Athapaththu lent a hand.

The Northern openers set the platform to drive their side home to a seven wicket win against the Otago Sparks at the University Oval this afternoon.

It just was not the day for Otago in their first Super Smash game in Dunedin.

They never really got going with the bat, finishing at 110 at the end of their 20 overs and could not stop Northern with the ball.

It is Otago’s first loss since their T20 opener, but they remain top of the table and Northern jump to second.

There really was no stopping Watkin.

Chasing 111, Athapaththu pummelled a six down the ground and chipped a four to follow.

Not to be out done, Watkin flicked another to the side.

Eden Carson made the important breakthrough when she took Athapaththu with her opening ball.

Athapatthu, who threw her bat away in disgust at her shot, had been red hot and could have done more damage.

But that was left to Watkin.

She found the gaps and showed her power to smack 41 off 31 balls, before she was caught deep by Carson.

She departed at 76 for two, but Northern wrapped things up with six overs to spare.

Otago Sparks batter Suzie Bates in action during the Super Smash cricket game against the Northern Brave at the University Oval in Dunedin. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Earlier, Suzie Bates and PJ Watkins – in place of Bella James who was absent – opened for the Sparks.

They added 36 runs before Watkins went for a ramp shot and chopped it on.

Bates went caught and bowled by Watkin in the next over putting the Sparks 38 for two.

Olivia Gain and Caitlin Blakely, who had been influential against Wellington, settled and made a steady start.

Watkin was economical for Northern, tightening through the middle, and finished her spell with one for 14.

Spinner Nensi Patel picked off Blakely (12) with her first ball and put Otago 69 for three in the 12th over.

Polly Inglis (six) cut her shot straight to Shriya Naidu and Gain (21) used her feet to attack the ball, but it skidded past and she was stumped.

Anna Browning (two) was then run out and Otago lost three wickets in three overs to be 88 for six in the 16th over.

Otago lost three wickets for six runs in the final two overs, to finish up at 110 for nine.

Athapaththu was the pick of the Northern bowlers finishing with three for 19.

Otago are home against to Wellington on Saturday.