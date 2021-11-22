Taieri cruises to easy win over Uni-Grange

Taieri batter Beckham Wheeler-Greenall hits the ball to the boundary during Taieri’s Dunedin premier club game against University-Grange at Logan Park on Saturday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Taieri eased to a comfortable eight-wicket win over University-Grange in the Dunedin premier competition on Saturday thanks to a couple of half-centuries by its openers and a solid bowling display at Logan Park.

University-Grange was asked to bat and struggled without regular opener Jacob Cumming. It slumped to 29 for three and did reasonably well to rally and post 146.

Venkat Kotte top-scored with 29 and Ben Hatton and Shiv Achary chipped in with 21 apiece.

Spinner Riley Dixon did most of the damage with four for 31. Marcus Frost and Adam Jones grabbed two each and Regan Flaws’ effort of one for 15 from eight overs was noteworthy.

Beckham Wheeler-Greenall (59 from 31) and Harry Marshall (61 from 48) ensured there was an early finish.

The pair put on 97 for the first wicket in 9.5 overs.

CDK 329/7 beat Albion 157

Carisbrook-Dunedin/Kaikorai batter Jack Pryde pummelled an undefeated 131 to help set up a colossal 172-run win over Albion at Tonga Park.

Pryde clobbered six sixes and 13 fours during a devastating two-hour stint at the crease to help his side post a mammoth 329 for seven.

Openers Xavier Chisholm (25) and Vinay Chandrappa (46) set up a decent platform and Fergus Ellis (38) and Richard Sillars (44) kept the pedal down.

It seemed like a tough day for the bowlers but CDK seamer Patrick Arnold tore through the Albion batting line-up.

He nabbed six for 19 from 10 overs to help dismiss the Eagles for a paltry 157. The spell included four maidens.

Mason James grabbed two for eight as well.

Albion actually put on a solid opening stand of 55. Ben Blackman made 32 and Allan Carson chipped in with 20.

But Arnold’s introduction at the bowling crease quickly undermined that early effort.

North East Valley 71 lost to Green Island 75 for two

Green Island left-arm pace bowler Blair Soper teamed up with spinner Jed Mockford to rout the in-form North East Valley batting line-up for a meagre tally of 71 at Sunnyvale.

Soper, who played the last of his 11 first-class games for Otago in 2016, removed the top three batters and finished with three for 18 from nine overs.

Mockford mopped up the tail with three for seven from 4.5 overs.

Opener Nic Brosnahan top-scored for Valley with 21. But four of his team-mates were out without scoring.

Brad Kneebone struck 41 from 45 balls to help secure an eight-wicket win with more than 35 overs to spare.