Todd coming off two scorching tons

Otago batter Jamal Todd is looking forward to another opportunity for the Volts. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON It would be hard to score a faster hundred in your dreams.

But somehow Jamal Todd managed the feat twice in one day.

The 20-year-old Otago left-hander smote 117 off 53 balls against Canterbury in the provincial A T20 tournament last month.

His hundred came off just 44 balls.

It was sluggish compared with his effort against Auckland later that day.

He clobbered an undefeated 108 from 42 balls to help clinch a seven-wicket win with more than six overs to spare.

That century came off 34 balls. Thirty. Four. Eleven fours. Seven sixes.

Take a moment to digest that.

He was averaging almost three runs per ball. It is hard to imagine, really.

It is even harder to imagine Otago will leave him out of the lineup for their opening T20 game against Canterbury at Molyneux Park next Friday.

Despite those rapid tons, Todd has a made a slow start to his first year as a professional cricketer.

He picked up a playing contract this year but fractured his ankle playing basketball and was unavailable for the early part of the season.

It was not the start he was hoping for. He had shown plenty of promise last season which led to the contract offer.

Todd has played eight first-class games for the Volts. His best performance was against Canterbury, when he scored 30 and 64 against a quality attack including Kyle Jamieson, Fraser Sheat and Zak Foulkes.

"When you make your debut at a level like this, you always wonder if you're good enough to do it," Todd said.

"But that [innings against Canterbury] gave me a great sense of confidence that I do belong at this level and I can play at this level.

"It's always been the dream since I was a kid, so it's amazing [to play professional cricket]."

Todd also clocked a couple of T20 appearances but has faced just two deliveries in the format.

The way he played in Taupō during the provincial A T20 tournament, you can expect he will face more than just two balls this season.

"I think naturally you kind of lean towards white-ball batting, just from the mere fact that you play a lot more white-ball cricket than you do red-ball through the age groups.

"So I'd say white-ball cricket comes more naturally to me. But at the same time, I enjoy red-ball cricket."

Todd's sister, Anika, made her debut for the Auckland Hearts in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield on Sunday.

"She's only recently really picked up cricket, which has been cool to see."

Todd moved to Dunedin in 2022 to study sports management and Māori studies.

He linked up with the Albion club and, as his cricket commitments have increased, he has cut back on the amount of university work.

"I've only been doing one paper a semester, so I've kind of slowed down a little bit.

"I'm about halfway through, but it will take me longer to finish than it has so far."

Right now he is focused on becoming as good a cricketer as he can.

The Black Caps are on his radar but he has to establish himself in the Volts first.

Block your ears but a cricketer he enjoys watching as much as any is Australian Travis Head.

"I think it's just the way he goes about cricket. It kind of fascinates me.

"The way he backs himself. See ball, hit ball. He plays it on its merit.

"But he's not afraid to play the way that he wants to play cricket, which I think is something that's quite cool.

"I'm working on it. Like, I'm definitely nowhere near that. But I think I'd love to be like that one day, for sure."