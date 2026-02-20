Sydenham's Ryan Wallace hits a boundary against St Albans en route to an unbeaten 51 that helped his side make the one-day final. PHOTO: KEVIN CONGDON

Sydenham captain Mitch Gardner believes his side have what it takes to continue their quest for a treble of Metro trophies this season.

Mitch Gardner.

They already have the T20 title locked away after beating Burnside in the final in December, and will come back for seconds against the same team at the same ground in Sunday’s one-day final.

Sydenham’s four-wicket win over St Albans in the semi-final last Sunday, led by Jackson Hemingway’s 75 and Ryan Wallace’s unbeaten 51, has them one win away from their first title since 2007.

"I've been around since I think the start of 2013 and I don't think we've been in a final since then,” Gardner said.

“Tom Agnew, one of our other senior guys, he might have been in one in one of his early years, but definitely not for at least a good dozen years or so.”

Their T20 title victory came at Burnside Park and Sunday’s tie takes place at the same ground. But the form book favours the home team – who won by 257 runs when the teams’ met two weeks ago, when Scott Janett scored a record 197.

“Me and (Agnew) have been around for 12 or 13 years, and it was probably one of our worst losses,” Gardner said.

Burnside coach Carl Huyser said that win was a “confidence boost” but this game is unlikely to be as one-sided.

“Scott Janett had a historic innings, he made 197. You can't think of that happening again.

“The other side of it is their overseas player, Matthew Tromp, was away, and I'll be honest in the (T20) final when they beat us, he had a huge part in that (scoring 74 off 38).

Carl Huyser.

"He's a big threat for us, we need to try and get him out nice and early if we can.”

Burnside beat Old Boys by 83 runs in their semi-final. Nick Gibb top-scored with 73.

Before Sunday’s final, all teams return to action in the two-day competition on Saturday, with three rounds remaining in the season.

Sydenham top the table, and Gardner said winning an unprecedented three trophies in one season – the two-day, one-day and T20 competitions – was something the team were desperate for.

“We’re just kind of using it as motivation for the lads to keep guys interested, getting to training and working hard.

“On Saturday we’re playing Old Boys who are up the top with us, so we’re trying everything to win that trophy.”

Sydenham visit Old Boys at Elmwood Park in the next two Saturdays, while Burnside host St Albans, Heathcote visit Riccarton and Lancaster Park host East Shirley, starting at 10.30am.