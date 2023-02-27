Uni-Grange continues resurgence

University-Grange 242/7 beat North East Valley 183

University-Grange continued its late-season resurgence with a 59-run win against North East Valley at Logan Park on Saturday.

North East Valley has set the benchmark in the limited overs formats this season. The Swans are unbeaten in the T20 competition and they were unbeaten in the one-day tournament.

But the Cumming brothers Jacob and Zac combined to put on 106 for the second wicket to help Grange post 242 for seven.

Jacob struck 67 from 85 balls and Zac top scored with 74 from 97.

Denil Manuel chipped in with a valuable undefeated knock of 42 from 51 deliveries.

Hunter Kindley was the best of the North East Valley bowlers. He nabbed two for 25 from 10 frugal overs. He also picked up the wicket of Jacob Cumming.

Strike bowler Kyle Hastie’s two for 37 represented a solid shift as well. He also added 42 from 49 with the bat from No 8.

Valley opener Will Hamilton made 51, but he did not get much support from the top order. Valley slumped to 12 for two and lost another clump of wickets to find themselves 92 for six.

Hayden Johnson (33) combined with Hastie in a threatening 59-run stand. But Lahiru Vimukthi wrapped up the chase when he dismissed tail-ender Alfie Buxton for two with Valley on 183.

The win lifted Grange to second place in the one-day standings, with four wins from seven games.

Taieri 182 beat Albion 116

Junior Black Stick Benji Culhane flayed 64 off 45 balls to help Taieri post 182 against Albion at Brooklands.

That modest total proved to be plenty. The Eagles were rolled for 116.

Toby Hart was chief among the destroyers, taking four for 44. Ben McCall was probably the pick of the bowlers, though. He took three for 18.

Jack Clough cracked 62 from 58 in a lone effort for Albion.

Ben Ivory-McCullum (14) and Tommy Clout (14) were the only other players to score more than 10 in the Eagles’ line up.

Earlier, Taieri’s top order of Cameron Jackson (10), Beckham Wheeler-Greenall (14) and Cameron Elliott (23) all got starts but could not go on.

It was Culhane who carried the innings with his superb counterattack. He is a very talented hockey player as well.

Navjot Singh and Matthew West both grabbed three apiece for Albion.

Green Island 218/9 beat CDK 137

Elliot Santner take a bow.

The Green Island all-rounder went close to registering a rare double in club cricket.

He cracked 82 from 101 balls and took five for 27 to help his side register a 81-run win against CDK at Tonga Park.

The spinner, who is the younger brother of Black Caps spinner Mitchell Santner, was just 18 runs short of collecting a century and five-wicket bag in a match.

He whacked 12 boundaries in a punishing knock and had some help from opener Brad Kneebone, who made a steady 48.

Vinay Chandrappa starred with the ball for CDK with four for 53, while Thomas O’Connor continues to impress with two for 28.

But CDK was not able to mount much of a chase and was bundled out for 137 in the 36th over.

— The scorecard was unavailable on PlayHQ.