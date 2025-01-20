Volts lose again but stay second

Otago Volts captain Luke Georgeson is bowled by Michael Bracewell in the Super Smash game at the University Oval on Saturday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

It is not at all time to panic for the Otago Volts.

They might, however, want to rediscover their winning touch as the crunch end of the Super Smash approaches.

There were no home comforts for the Volts as they lost their second game in the space of three days at the University Oval on Saturday.

Wellington claimed a 33-run win after rattling on 186 for three — their decision to bat in glorious conditions proved to be on the money — and dismissing Otago for 153 in the 19th over.

It all rather spoiled Otago bowling spearhead Jacob Duffy’s 100th T20 game in front of his home crowd.

Duffy became just the third Otago player, following retired batters Neil Broom and Hamish Rutherford, to reach a ton of appearances.

However, it was another fast bowler who stole the show.

Wellington paceman Ben Sears, continuing his promising comeback from injury as he gets ready to head to the Champions Trophy with the Black Caps, ploughed through Otago with figures of four for 29 off four overs.

The Volts needed quick runs at the top of the order, but suffered two early blows when both openers, Jamal Todd and Dale Phillips, were removed by Sears for seven.

Max Chu, elevated to No3, provided a nice nudge with a breezy 35 off 17 balls.

He hit Peter Younghusband for a six then a four before trying to sweep and chopping on to the stumps.

Glenn Phillips was the key man as the Volts needed 103 off their second lot of 10 overs.

Llew Johnson smacked a couple of sixes, and Phillips accelerated the scoring rate with four of his own.

But when Johnson fell for 21 and there were two run-outs as the Volts chased the game, there was too much work left to do, and it was lights out when Phillips mis-hit one when he had reached 49 off 32 balls.

Ben Sears

Earlier, opener Tim Robinson carried his bat for an unbeaten 76 off 58 balls as the Firebirds posted their commanding total.

He actually made a rather slow start, but once he latched on to a couple of bad balls — and the Volts bowlers delivered too many of them, either too wide or too short — he was away.

Robinson played a couple of glorious straight shots as he upped the scoring rate when opening partner Tom Blundell, who had bashed 23 off 18, holed out in the deep.

Former Otago batter Nick Kelly then provided impetus with a gem of an innings.

Kelly hurtled to 57 off 32 balls, joining Robinson to add 109 for the second wicket.

He belted a Glenn Phillips full toss for a six right out of the ground, and two balls later smoked another big boomer over the straight boundary.

Phillips had his revenge when Kelly chased a wide one, fell over, and Otago keeper Chu made a smart stumping.

The Firebirds finished with a bang when Michael Bracewell did what Michael Bracewell does: hit two sixes and two fours in a lovely 20-off-eight cameo.

Otago remain second in the men’s Super Smash, and there is a very clear top three, so they are still reasonably placed for a shot at the playoffs.

Other teams have games in hand, though, so the Volts will ideally get their spark back when they head north to play Auckland (Thursday) and Northern (Saturday).

FIREBIRDS

T Robinson not out 76 (58)

T Blundell c Carter b Georgeson 23 (18)

N Kelly st Chu b G Phillips 57 (32)

M Bracewell c Todd b Lockrose 20 (8)

J Tashkoff not out 3 (4)

Extras (3 lb, 4 w) 7

Total (for 3 wickets; 20 overs) 186 (120)

Fall: 1/36, 2/145, 3/167.

Bowling: J Duffy 4-0-41-0 (1wd), B Lockrose 4-0-27-1 (1wd), A Hazeldine 1-0-9-0, M Bacon 4-0-37-0, L Georgeson 3-0-33-1 (1wd), G Phillips 4-0-36-1.

VOLTS

D Phillips c Blundell b Sears 7 (13)

Cricket fans enjoy the action at the University Oval. Photo: Peter McIntosh

c Kelly b Sears 7 (6)

M Chu b Younghusband 35 (17)

G Phillips c van Beek b Sears 49 (32)

L Carter c Johnson b van Beek 12 (14)

L Johnson c van Beek b Sears 21 (13)

L Georgeson b Bracewell 3 (6)

B Lockrose run out 0 (0)

A Hazeldine run out 0 (0)

J Duffy not out 13 (7)

M Bacon b van Beek 1 (5)

Extras (1 lb, 4 w) 5

Total (all out; 18.5 overs) 153 (113)

Fall: 1/10, 2/42, 3/56, 4/88, 5/113, 6/118, 7/124, 8/124, 9/150.

Bowling: L van Beek 3.5-0-18-2 (2wd), B Sears 4-0-29-4 (1wd), M Bracewell 4-0-37-1, J Hartshorn 1-0-14-0, P Younghusband 3-0-35-1, M Abbas 3-0-19-0 (1wd).

Result: Wellington won by 33 runs.