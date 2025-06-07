Walter to guide Black Caps in all three formats

New Black Caps coach Rob Walter is well known to Otago cricket fans. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Former Otago coach Rob Walter has been handed the top job.

He will take over as Black Caps coach later this month.

His contract runs through to the conclusion of the ICC T20 World Cup in New Zealand and Australia in November 2028.

He replaces Gary Stead, who stepped down from limited-overs duties but had hoped to remain as the test coach.

New Zealand Cricket opted against splitting the head coaching role and Walter will lead the Black Caps in all three formats.

He is excited to carry on the work of his predecessor.

"The Black Caps have been a successful and highly-regarded team on the world scene for some time now and it’s a real privilege to be given the chance to add to that," he said.

"It’s an amazing opportunity to work with such a talented group of players and support staff through a period of time in which so many global events, as well as massive bilateral series, will be contested.

"I just can’t wait to get started. It’s exciting, it’s challenging, and the opportunity is enormous for everyone."

Walter will oversee a demanding period. The Black Caps will compete in the ICC World Test Championship, the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and three major ICC events, including the ICC 2027 Cricket World Cup.

He is an experienced coach with an intimate knowledge of domestic cricket in New Zealand.

He is also a familiar face in Otago.

Walter moved to Dunedin from Pretoria in 2016 to coach the Volts. The 49-year-old had a five-year stint in Otago before relocating to Hawke’s Bay coach Central Districts.

He was appointed as the white-ball coach for South Africa in January 2023. He had previously served as the Proteas’ strength and conditioning coach (2009-2013) and also had a stint with the Titans before he washed up in Dunedin.

In an early interview with the Otago Daily Times, he said he had toured New Zealand with the Proteas in 2012 and was struck by the beauty of the country and the improvement the Black Caps were making.

"This started a dialogue between myself, Mike Hesson and Brendon McCullum around their thoughts on New Zealand Cricket ... and potentially my involvement in NZC at some level sometime in the future.

"I did not think it would happen until a little later on in the piece but an opportunity presented itself, and so I had to consider whether the it was the right time to act on that opportunity."

Walter took a while to adjust to the culture in Volts’ camp at the time. Initially, his style did not go over so well.

But he was able to adjust and win over his players. He led the team to the Super Smash playoffs in 2019-20 and back-to-back appearances in the final of the Ford Trophy in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

He had a successful stint with the Central Stags, guiding the team to the Ford Trophy and Plunket Shield double in 2022-23.

Walter also coached the New Zealand A squad which toured India in 2022 and previously had stints in the Indian Premier League as assistant coach of the Pune Warriors and Delhi Daredevils.

