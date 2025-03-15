White Ferns well beaten

Sri Lanka scored a resounding seven-wicket win against the White Ferns in their T20 international at Hagley Oval last night.

The New Zealanders, who won the toss and batted, were all out for 101 in 18.5 overs, with Emma McLeod (44) and Suzie Bates (21) their best batters.

Sri Lanka opener Chamari Athapaththu led the charge with an unbeaten 64 as her side reached the target in just 14.1 overs for the loss of three wickets.