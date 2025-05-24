Jensen ends international career

Otago all-rounder Hayley Jensen has called time on her international career. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

White Ferns and Otago all-rounder Hayley Jensen has retired from international cricket.

Sparks fans have a nervous wait while she decides whether to continue at the domestic level.

The 32-year-old right-armer will take some more time to reflect on that decision.

But her 11-year international career is over.

Jensen said it felt like the right time to step away.

"Ever since I was 10 years old, I came home from my first cricket tournament and knew I wanted to be a White Fern," she said.

"To have had the chance to live that dream is something I’ll always treasure.

"It’s been an incredible journey — filled with challenges, growth, unforgettable experiences, and the best group of people I could’ve hoped to share it with.

"It’s never easy to move on from something that’s meant this much, but I know in my heart it’s time.

"I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together and even prouder to have been part of the White Ferns environment."

Jensen made her debut for the White Ferns in both formats against the West Indies in 2014 and worked her way towards becoming an established member of the squad by 2018.

Jensen played 35 ODIs and 53 T20s for her country.

She arguably had more impact in the shorter format. Jensen claimed 48 wickets at an average of 20.54 and a strike rate of 18.7 in T20s, while in ODIs she claimed 28 wickets at 35.78.

Her ability to bowl a heavy delivery and hit the back of a length was a challenge for even the best batters in the world.

She is also a handy and powerful lower-order batter, but the White Ferns never really saw the best of her at the batting crease.

She was part of the White Ferns squad for the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup held in New Zealand and was part of four ICC Women’s T20 World Cups (2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023).

She starred with the ball in the 2020 edition, where she claimed the player of the match award with figures of three for 16 in the opening game against Sri Lanka.

Jensen was also a key member of the team that claimed bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

She took three for 24 in the bronze medal match against England.

White Ferns coach Ben Sawyer thanked Jensen for her contributions to the team.

"I want to congratulate Hayley on a fantastic international career and thank her for her contributions to the White Ferns environment," he said.

"Hayley has made key contributions to the team with both bat and ball on the field and always brought a genuine passion and love for the game."