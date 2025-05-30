Champions Trophy-winning Black Caps coach dies

David Trist. Photo: Getty Images

Former Black Caps coach David Trist has died aged 77.

New Zealand Cricket posted on social media confirming Trist died in Christchurch on Thursday.

NZC said it was "deeply saddened to confirm the passing of former Black Caps coach David Trist, who died in Christchurch yesterday, aged 77", with the organisation extending its "heartfelt condolences to David's family and friends".

A former Canterbury pace bowler, Trist coached the New Zealand men's team from 1999 to 2001, during which time they won the ICC Champions Trophy in Nairobi.

Trist was born in September 1947 in Christchurch and he played 24 first-class games for Canterbury between 1968-69 and 1977-78.

After he stopped playing Trist moved into coaching and helped guide Eastern Province to victory in South Africa's Currie Cup in 1989.

He also coached Hong Kong at the 1997 ICC Trophy and the Netherlands as well as Auckland.

Trist replaced Steve Rixon as the Black Caps coach in 1999.