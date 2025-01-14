Williamson among nine Kiwis in Pakistan Super League

The Karachi Kings announce the signing of Kane Williamson on X. Photo: Karachi Kings

Former Black Caps captain Kane Williamson is among several Black Caps who will play in Pakistan T20 Super League having missed out on the Indian Premier League.

Williamson will play for the Karachi Kings having been signed in the top platinum category - a contract worth $360,000, a far cry from the amounts some players have received in the IPL.

Williamson has been joined at the Karachi Kings by former Australian international David Warner.

Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson and Adam Milne have also been signed by Pakistan franchises.

Tim Southee and Jimmy Neesham failed to pick up contracts.

The PSL runs from 10 April to 25 May, over the same period as the Indian Premier League.

All up nine New Zealanders will play in the PSL, with Colin Munro at Islamabad United and Tim Seifert at the Karachi Kings having both retained by their franchises.

There are seven New Zealand players in the IPL - pace bowlers Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson, batters Devon Conway, Bevon Jacobs and Rachin Ravindra and all-rounders Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner.