Fisher-Black leaves u23 ranks in style

New Zealand cyclist Niamh Fisher-Black celebrates after winning the world under-23 road race title in Wollongong. (CREDIT: CASEY GIBSON)

New world champion Niamh Fisher-Black says she can bid farewell to the under-23 category with much satisfaction, along with real motivation at what lies ahead.

The 22-year-old claimed the famed rainbow jersey after winning the UCI under-23 road world championship title in Wollongong at the weekend.

Fisher-Black, who rides for the crack SD Worx professional team, is the first New Zealand female to win the road race world title.

The other females to claim the rainbow jersey are Linda Villumsen, who won the elite world time trial in 2015, and Rebecca Spence in the junior world time trial in 2006.

The young Nelson rider was the only under-23 rider in a telling 12-strong break that ultimately featured in the sprint for the race honours.

"The race started to open up two laps out. In the final sprint, I wasn’t quite up with the top girls but it was good for me to think about the under-23 title.

"With two laps to go, I realised that I was the only under-23 girl going with the front move. I had a quick look around in the final lap but also kept my head in the game for the elite race."

Fisher-Black, last year ranked the leading under-23 rider in the UCI Women’s World Tour, believed she could figure in the sharp end of the race.

"I knew if I had good legs, I could be in the fight for the overall race. It was a climb that suited me — super steep, which is ideal for me as a rider.

"It was such a long race and all down to being patient. It was challenging mentally to do that many laps.

‘‘The first time up the climb, I was telling myself just five to go and counting down every time. That climb was not easy and such a long race.

"In the women’s peloton, we are not used to doing a race that long and quite a challenge keeping on top of nutrition and stuff is a big part of it."

While the youngest in that break, Fisher-Black showed maturity beyond her years with her racecraft.

"I was tempted to have a crack but when it comes to a race like this, racing for our nations, it is a funny dynamic because some teams are much bigger. New Zealand had four riders whereas Italy had eight riders.

"So, you have to play to your strengths and it was not my responsibility to open up the race. That is where you had to be patient. It gives me a lot of confidence and a lot of motivation. I see myself improving race by race and year by year."

After a long year, her team has allowed her to finish her season, and head back to Nelson for a much-needed break with mission accomplished in the under-23 division.

"The last two years have been phenomenal for me. I have found a lot about myself as an athlete and I have learned a lot and taken some big steps in my performance.

"It is cool to wrap up my under-23 career with the rainbow jersey. That is something I can hold on to for the rest of my career. It is a cool result and I hope to back it up with another rainbow jersey in the future."

By: Staff reporter