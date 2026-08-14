Hockey World Cup The draw Black Sticks women v Belgium, Monday, 3.30am v Ireland, Tuesday, 9pm v Spain, Friday, 12am Black Sticks men v Netherlands, Monday, 2am v Japan, Tuesday, 7.30pm v Argentina, Thursday, 10.30pm Katie Doar walked away from the Black Sticks to become her best self. After 2024 and the disappointment of missing Olympic qualification — tied with an ongoing hip injury — Doar struggled to find the joy in the sport at the top level and was mentally fatigued. She moved to Belgium, continuing to play hockey and focused on her studies. “It’s been one of the best decisions I’ve made,” she said. “I’m pretty proud of myself for making that decision.” But her body gave her grief. A hip injury she had nursed for two years led to surgery in July 2025 but she picked up a foot injury during her rehab. After returning to the Black Sticks in February, she concluded she needed another surgery on her foot “It was definitely confronting knowing that it would be my second surgery after only just completing my rehabilitation. “I knew deep down that it was the best thing for me, but in the moment it felt like I was starting back at square one.” Doar knew it could rule her out of the upcoming Hockey World Cup, so she was overjoyed when she got the email confirming her selection. “When I got the email to say that I was going away this August for the World Cup, it was a moment where I could just look back at all the work that I’d done and really appreciate how far I’ve come.” Doar, who has played 71 games for the Black Sticks, is preparing to pull on the black singlet again on the biggest stage in world hockey on Monday. “When I reflect on the past two years, I smile. “It has changed me for the better as a hockey player and as a person. I’ve learnt the art of patience and the belief I can overcome any challenge that comes my way. “Despite all the dark days, I’ve reached the light at the end of the tunnel.” The 2026 World Cup will be the second time the men’s and women’s pinnacle event will be held simultaneously, co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands. The Black Sticks men and women get under way on Monday. “The squad is very exciting,’’ Black Sticks men’s coach Nic Woods said. “I believe we can show the world the type of hockey team we are and push for success at this event”. “Playing the Netherlands in their own backyard for our opening match of the World Cup is a challenge I’m pumped for. “You can’t get a bigger occasion than that, and as athletes, that’s what we play for”. — Allied Media