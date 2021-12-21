Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Finnie concussion opens middle-order door for Johnson

    By Hayden Meikle
    1. Sport

    One young gun’s misfortune could be another’s opportunity.

    Josh Finnie has been ruled out of Otago’s Ford Trophy game against the Wellington Firebirds at the Basin Reserve today.

    Finnie, who celebrated his 25th birthday on Saturday, is unavailable due to a concussion sustained from a bouncer in a net session on Thursday.

    It is a blow for the Volts, considering Finnie played the match-winning hand in their most recent one-day game, smiting an unbeaten 72 off 74 balls to lead them to a five-wicket win over Canterbury.

    There will be anticipation, however, over the List A debut for 21-year-old Llew Johnson, who will presumably take Finnie’s place in the middle order.

    Johnson has played 12 T20s for Otago and shown glimpses of his hitting ability and improvisation.

    Michael Rae remains unavailable through injury, so the Volts are otherwise unchanged from their last one-day squad.

    Today is a rematch of the opening game, also at the Basin Reserve, which Wellington won by 13 runs.

    The Firebirds have been bolstered by the return of Black Caps test players Tom Blundell and Rachin Ravindra.

     

    Ford Trophy
     
    Wellington, today, 11am
     
    Otago Volts: Hamish Rutherford (captain), Dale Phillips, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Llew Johnson, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Max Chu, Travis Muller, Jacob Duffy, Matt Bacon, Angus McKenzie.
     
    Wellington Firebirds: Hamish Bennett (captain), Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Jamie Gibson, Troy Johnson, Ollie Newton, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband.
     
     
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

    suv-updated-banner_1.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter