Nominations open for sporting contributions

Nominations have opened for the Otago Sports Awards.

This year’s awards ceremony will be held on June 12 at the Edgar Centre to recognise the outstanding achievements and contributions of Otago’s athletes, teams, coaches, officials, volunteers, administrators and innovators.

Now in its 37th year, the Sport Otago-organised awards ceremony celebrates sporting excellence while reflecting the Regional Sports Trust’s vision to make Otago the world’s most active region, by recognising the people and organisations who help sport thrive across southern communities.

Sport Otago chief executive James Nation said the Cooke Howlison Toyota-sponsored awards were also a chance to celebrate the stories behind the success and the impact sport had on the community.

‘‘We encourage nominations from across Otago and look forward to another year of celebrating the depth of talent, dedication and impact across our sporting community,’’ Nation said.

Award categories include sportswoman of the year, sportsman, team, para athlete/team, junior sportswoman, junior sportsman, emerging talent, coach, official, services to sport, innovation and the supreme Award.

A new category, Otago’s Favourite Sporting Moment, will also be introduced in 2026 with finalists selected by judges — including Otago Daily Times sports editor Hayden Meikle — and the winner determined by public vote.

Nominations for the Otago Sports Awards close on Sunday, April 5.

Nominations are also open for the Central Otago Sports Awards and the Waitaki Sports Awards, held in their respective regions in May.