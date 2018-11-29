Dream run ends as NZ beaten

Nerea Nevado of Spain defends a shot on goal from Gabi Rennie of New Zealand during their semifinal this morning. Photo: Getty Images

The New Zealand women's under-17 side's dream run at the FIFA World Cup is over.

Leon Bernie's side have been defeated 2-0 by Spain in their semifinal clash in Montevideo this morning.

Goals on either side of halftime by Pina and Irene booked Spain a spot in the final where they will face either Mexico or Canada.

New Zealand will now play in Sunday's Bronze Final against the loser of the second semifinal.

The under-17 side were the first New Zealand team across any FIFA World Cup competition to reach the final four after beating Japan in the quarter-finals.