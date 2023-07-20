Fifa World Cup games: What you need to know

DCC events team leader Dan Hendra is encouraging more people to get aboard the Fifa Women’s World Cup and use free transport to get to games. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Tickets

Gone are the days of paper tickets. All World Cup tickets can only be accessed electronically.

Download the Fifa Women’s World Cup ticketing app. Your tickets and a barcode for entry to the stadium, and public transport, will appear at least three hours before kickoff.

You can also share tickets with friends before the game on the app, to make for easier access when at the stadium.

Reminder - there will be no tickets for sale at the stadium on game days, so make sure you buy them online before hand. If in doubt, volunteers will be stationed at the stadium to help with any ticketing questions.

Another reminder, the stadium is cashless, so come prepared.

Transport

Make the most of the free transport options available.

Ticket holders and accredited staff can hop on board the free double-decker bus running between the Octagon and Dunedin Stadium every 30 minutes. Other buses will run to and from stadium free of charge to passengers who show their game tickets to the drivers.

The deal, organised by the Otago Regional Council, will run from two hours before kickoff until two hours after the game finishes.

Park-and-ride options will also be available from St Kilda and Mosgiel.

Weather

Let us not forget this is Dunedin and while the Dunedin Stadium has the luxury of being closed over, the wind can whisk through the small gaps to leave a brisk chill in the air. Not to mention the plummeting temperatures on the walk back to the bus.

Make sure you wrap up warm - think jacket, scarf, gloves and a beanie just in case - so you can watch the football action in comfort.

Choose a side

Unsure who to support besides the Football Ferns? There is a bunch to choose from through the six Dunedin games - Switzerland (who are based in Dunedin), Philippines, Netherlands, Portugal, Japan, Costa Rica, Argentina, South Africa and Vietnam.

Pick a team, don their colours and throw your support behind them at the games.

Finally...

Let’s get on it with. After months of anticipation the World Cup finally gets under way in Auckland tonight and hits Dunedin tomorrow, with the Swiss and Philippines opener.

And expect the players to get on with it too - no rolling around injured on the ground - and let us celebrate the beautiful game with some fast, physical and exciting action.