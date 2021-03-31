Football Chat: Girls' and Women's month special

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
In the third instalment of Football Chat, host Morgan Jarvis is joined by Green Island player and coach Jess Fuller and Football South's Community Development Officer Allys Clipsham in a Girls' and Women's month special.
They discuss the events that have taken place throughout March as part of Girls' and Women's month, reflect on Round 2 of fixtures and look ahead at all Round 3 matches, including Roslyn v Tech in the Women's Premiership and Mosgiel v Green Island in the Men's Premiership.