Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Football Chat with Wanaka duo

    Welcome back to McDonald's Dunedin Footy Chat.

    This week, Morgan Jarvis talks with SPL Wanaka players Adam Hewson and Fletcher Cavanagh about what makes title winners Green Island 'hard to crack’, and what Wanaka wants to get out of the rest of the 2020 season.

    With only two rounds to go, Wanaka has two home games. First up this weekend is Mosgiel AFC, who Wanaka have not beaten in two years.

    Our ‘Shoot Your Shot’ contestants this week are SPL Mosgiel Alex Cox and WPL Roslyn Wakari’s Renee Bacon. Check out how they did and where they stand on the table.

