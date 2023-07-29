Football Ferns touch down in Dunedin for crunch match

Football Ferns players board a bus bound for the city centre after their arrival at Dunedin Airport. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The Football Ferns have arrived in Dunedin for their crunch Fifa Women’s World Cup game against Switzerland tomorrow.

A small group of fans was on hand to welcome the team.

The match will be the largest women’s sporting event to grace the city, and Dunedin Stadium is expected to be around its capacity of 25,947.

The Ferns beat Norway 1-0 in their opening game, but lost to the Philippines 1-0 on Tuesday.

That has left New Zealand in the do-or-die situation to get out of Group A against the Swiss, who have already qualified for the top 16.

Because the match is a sellout, the Dunedin Fifa Fan Festival is putting a live big-screen broadcast of the game at the Town Hall from 7pm tomorrow.