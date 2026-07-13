Royals hold off Selwyn for hard-fought win

Rhys Christie of the Dunedin City Royals pictured earlier in the season. PHOTO STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The Dunedin City Royals held on to claim a hard-fought three points at Logan Park on Saturday.

They beat Selwyn United 2-1, moving six points clear of the Christchurch side and Wānaka at the bottom of the table.

Selwyn nearly took a shock lead in the opening 30 seconds of the match when they shot narrowly over the crossbar.

This awoke the Royals, who responded immediately when Eden Brummitt scored the opener on two minutes.

The Royals started the second half strongly with Kazik Swain claiming his fourth goal of the season in the opening minute following the restart.

Selwyn pulled one back with nine minutes remaining, through Dane van Barnweld.

Meanwhile, Northern’s tough trip to Nelson became even tougher as they went down 11-0 to Nelson Suburbs.

Suburbs led 1-0 at halftime, before the floodgates opened in the second half of what was their second trek to Nelson in as many weeks.

Wānaka’s clash against Cashmere Technical was postponed due to a flight cancellation.

In the men’s Southern Premiership, Northern Hearts continued their unbeaten form to stay top of the league following a 4-0 victory over Old Boys.

Hearts score three unanswered goals in a dominant first half.

Bailey Chambers opened the scoring in the 14th minute to claim his eighth goal of the season, Kowin Hancock grabbed his seventh goal of the season on 27 minutes and Thomas Clarkson made it 3-0 right on halftime. An own goal near the hour mark was an own goal.

Mosgiel remain in second place and retained the Blair Davidson Trophy with a 1-0 win over University, as Harvey Stephens’ goal on 26 minutes proved the difference.

Roslyn had Tom Stevens take the helm for the first time against Northern, and with Roslyn missing a few players, Northern started the better of the teams.

However, Roslyn’s Joe Wood converted following a Mike Sannum corner in the 41st minute to break the deadlock after an even first half.

Northern applied pressure midway through the second half, and eventually found the breakthrough with seven minutes to play when Louis Deaker’s shot took a deflection.

However, Roslyn keeper Kav Bhagya saved a late attempt to deny Northern the win.

Queens Park continued their good form and are now third in the table following a 4-1 victory over Dunedin City Royals.

In the women’s South Island League, Roslyn Wakari put a spanner in Dunedin City Royals hopes of catching Cashmere Tech at the top of the league when the team’s fought out a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Roslyn took an early lead through Amelia Smith but the Royals were 2-1 up on 22 minutes following goals to Jordyn Tribus and Georgia Nixon.

Roslyn’s Charlotte Grey equalised before halftime.

Nixon’s goal four minutes before the end looked to have sealed a win. However Roslyn’s Morgan McCormick scored two minutes into added time to claim a share of the points.

Yesterday Olivia Woollett scored twice as Coastal Spirit beat Otago University 2-0 at English Park.

The teams went to halftime at 0-0, before Woollett broke the deadlock in the 50th minute.

She added a second in the 63rd minute to make it comfortable for Spirit. — Neville Watson