Messi breaks English hearts to lead Argentina to World Cup final

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after Enzo Fernandez scores their first goal. Photo: Reuters

Argentina's Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez struck late goals to snatch a 2-1 win over England in the World Cup semi-final to send Lionel Messi's reigning champions into the weekend showpiece match against Spain.

Just when England appeared set for victory after Anthony Gordon's second-half goal, Argentina mounted a relentless late siege and got their reward as Fernandez levelled before Martinez completed the turnaround in the 92nd minute with Messi providing the pass for the equaliser and the cross for the winner.

The result added another unforgettable chapter to one of football's fiercest rivalries, a contest rich in history, emotion and tension from the opening whistle.

For England, dreams of a first World Cup final since 1966, when they enjoyed their only triumph at the global tournament, were dashed in the closing stages, while Argentina celebrated a comeback that kept alive their quest for another world title.

With England inexplicably parked in their own end, an Argentina equaliser felt inevitable and, after waves of late pressure, Fernandez finally broke through in the 85th minute when Messi found him in space on the edge of the box to fire home from 20 metres past Jordan Pickford into the corner.

Martinez, an 81st-minute substitute, struck the winner early in added time when Alexis Mac Allister drove a shot off the post that Messi recovered. The 39-year-old talisman drove down the right to send in a brilliant ball for Martinez to head home.

"We are truly unique, and that's not arrogance," said Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni. "From the bottom of my heart, these players led us to victory. I'm lost for words. A joy for our country, for our people."

The victory carried particular significance for 39-year-old Messi, who was featuring in what is widely expected to be the final World Cup of his glittering career.

For England, the defeat was a devastating blow after they matched Argentina for much of a hard-fought contest.

The Three Lions had appeared poised for victory after Gordon broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Nicolas Tagliafico's attempted clearance landed at the feet of Declan Rice, who sent a through ball to Morgan Rogers.

Gordon popped up at the back post to guide Rogers' cross with his instep past goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, sparking bedlam among the England players and fans.

But Thomas Tuchel's side failed to withstand a relentless late assault as Argentina turned the game on its head.

"Just gutted for the boys, gutted for everyone, the team, the staff, the fans," England captain Harry Kane said.

"We played a good game for the large majority of it. Once we went 1-0 up, we seemed to just try and hold on. At this level, it's not enough.

"Gutted because we've worked so hard to be here and the lads have given every last bit of running, sweat, blood, tears, whatever it is. So to fall short like we did today ... just gutted."

Tuchel said he had no regrets.

"The team gave everything and we were very, very close," the German said. "The team was top, we couldn't bring it over the line, no, (but) at the moment no regrets."

The semi-final between the two footballing giants needed little added drama, arriving steeped in history and expectation.

One of football's fiercest rivalries, shaped by iconic World Cup clashes and political undertones, has produced no shortage of memorable moments over the decades.

This latest chapter was no different.

Both teams navigated difficult routes to the last four, relying on resilience, composure and a knack for delivering when it mattered most.

Argentina produced more of the same on Wednesday, as a side that had repeatedly found a way to win when the odds seemed stacked against them once again leaned on late-game heroics to keep their World Cup dream alive.

"This is really emotional," Martinez said. "The first time my dad bought me a pair of boots, I always dreamed of scoring this goal. It was really tough today.

"Enzo scored a brilliant goal and I'm confident this team is continuing to show what it’s made of."

Argentina's supporters vastly outnumbered England's, turning the arena into a sea of sky blue and white that made Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium feel more like La Bombonera in Buenos Aires, with their fans drowning out England's attempted pre-match rendition of "Sweet Caroline" with a wall of whistles.

Renowned ring announcer Michael Buffer set the tone before kick-off with his trademark cry of "Let's get ready to rumble!"

The players appeared to take him at his word.

Tempers flared almost immediately and it took only a matter of minutes for the simmering rivalry to spill over into a series of heated exchanges in a first half that was more notable for robust challenges than genuine scoring opportunities.

The tension produced goals in the second half but after England scored they never really threatened again. Argentina were left to lay siege to their opponents' goal with Fernandez and Martinez striking the blows that led to Sunday's final.