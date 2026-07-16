'We suffer until the last moment': World Cup emotions run high in Queenstown

Despondent England fans as their team came up short in the World Cup semi-final against Argentina. Photo: Guy Williams

From elation to deflation.

That was the mood in Queenstown sports bar The Locker Room as an estimated 280 football fans, almost all of them supporting England, watched their team's hopes of a place in the Fifa World Cup final crumble in the game's dying minutes.

As Argentina scored two late goals, England supporters' exuberant chanting and singing turned to silence.

The one Argentinian the Otago Daily Times could spot in the bar, Mayra Pereira, said she was "so happy" at her team's victory after almost giving up hope.

"This is what we're used to. We suffer until the last moment."

The Queenstown resident, who comes from Buenos Aires, said she had come with English and Kiwi friends, and accepted she would not be their most popular person for the rest of the day.

However, she did not feel intimidated to be surrounded by boisterous English supporters.

"There is a saying in Argentina that means 'money and fear we never had'."

Englishman Luke Wright, of Fernhill, said his team had "invited" Argentina to win the game by having an overly-defensive mindset.

However, it had been an "amazing atmosphere" in the bar and England had had a good tournament overall.

Bradley Gonsalves, who is in the resort town on holiday from his home in London, said he felt "a little bit deflated" because England had played well in the tournament and a spot in the final had been "there for the taking".