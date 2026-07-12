Argentina oust Switzerland in extra time, advance to semifinals

(From left) Remo Freuler of Switzerland, Lautaro Martinez of Argentina, Julian Alvarez of Argentina and Manuel Akanji of Switzerland during Saturday's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland at the Kansas City Stadium. Photo: Getty Images

Julian Alvarez scored the tiebreaker in the 112th minute and Lautaro Martinez added an insurance goal in stoppage time as defending champion Argentina defeated 10-man Switzerland 3-1 in the World Cup quarterfinals on a hot and humid Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Alexis Mac Allister also tallied, off an assist from Lionel Messi, for Argentina, who will face England in the semifinals Wednesday in Atlanta. England defeated Norway 2-1 in extra time earlier Saturday in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Dan Ndoye scored for Switzerland, who played short-handed from the 72nd minute on after Breel Embolo received a second yellow card and was ejected.

Alvarez's winner came after Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel knocked away an 18-yard strike from Messi, whose streak of scoring in nine straight World Cup matches came to an end.

Jose Manuel Lopez, subbed on two minutes earlier, tracked down the rebound in the left wing corner and passed to Alvarez, who was just outside the top left corner of the penalty area. Alvarez took a couple of strides toward the center of the field before unleashing a curling, right-footed shot that found the far upper corner of the net, just out of Kobel's reach.

Martinez clinched the victory in the first minute of stoppage time, converting a rebound after Kobel stopped a shot by Thiago Almada.

Kobel and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez both made four saves.

Switzerland got the tying goal in the 67th minute following a sustained push.

Ndoye played a give-and-go with Ricardo Rodriguez near the top left corner of the penalty area. Ndoye got the ball back and dribbled to the edge of the 6-yard box before putting a low shot between Martinez's legs as the goalie started to go down.

Switzerland's momentum didn't last long as Embolo received a second yellow card in the 72nd minute, this time for simulation. Referee Joao Pedro Silva Pinheiro originally issued a yellow to Argentina's Leandro Paredes for a foul on Embolo, but a video review determined the Swiss attacker was hardly touched and the booking was changed. Embolo received his first card in the 44th minute for a late foul on Paredes.

Kobel's lone save in regulation came in the final minute of second-half stoppage time as he dove to his left to knock away a sidewinding, 15-yard shot from Lisandro Martinez following a Messi corner kick.

Argentina opened the scoring in the 10th minute as Messi's corner kick from the left wing found Mac Allister at the top of the 6-yard box just outside the near post. Mac Allister's glancing header into the far side netting left Kobel flat-footed. It was Messi's record 10th career World Cup assist. — Field Level Media