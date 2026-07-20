Former England captain and manager Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75, his former club Newcastle United said on Monday.

Keegan's family and Newcastle announced in January that the two-time European Footballer of the Year was undergoing cancer treatment, without disclosing details of his illness.

In June, Keegan, who was nicknamed 'King Kev' and 'Mighty Mouse' and was one of the most influential figures of his generation in English football, revealed he had stage four cancer.

"We are devastated to learn of the passing of Kevin Keegan, one of the most iconic, influential and deeply loved figures in our club’s history," Premier League Newcastle said in a statement.

"As a player, he brought world-class talent, ambition and belief to St. James’ Park, helping to transform perceptions of what Newcastle United could be.

"As a manager, he ignited our city. Kevin gave supporters hope and pride, and led a team whose style, spirit and passion captured the imagination of football fans around the world. He was so much more than an entertainer."

GLITTERING CAREER

Keegan began his career at Scunthorpe United before joining Liverpool in 1971.

He made 323 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring 100 goals over six seasons. He won three First Division titles, the FA Cup, two UEFA Cups and the 1977 European Cup during a glittering spell at Anfield.

After moving to Hamburg, Keegan was named European Footballer of the Year in 1978 and 1979, becoming the only British player to win the Ballon d'Or twice. He later returned to England to play for Southampton and Newcastle before retiring in 1984 at the age of 33.

Keegan scored 21 goals in 63 appearances for England between 1972 and 1982, captaining the side 31 times.

He moved into management at Newcastle in 1992, guiding the club into the Premier League and transforming it into one of England's most entertaining sides.

Keegan's team came agonisingly close to winning the 1995-96 Premier League title before they were overtaken by Manchester United.

After leaving St James' Park in January 1997, he had a brief spell at Fulham before taking charge of England in 1999 following Glenn Hoddle's departure.

He resigned after Euro 2000 and a defeat by Germany at Wembley Stadium, famously saying he was "not good enough" to do the job, at a media conference. He won seven of his 18 matches in charge.

Keegan later managed Manchester City before leaving the club in March 2005 and initially announcing his retirement from football. He made an emotional return to Newcastle in 2008, though his second spell at the club lasted only eight months.

A LASTING LEGACY

A statement from Keegan's family, quoted by British media, said on Monday: "It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75.

"The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments."

Tributes poured in for Keegan, with Liverpool saying in a statement: "Our 'Mighty Mouse', his legacy at Liverpool will be forever etched in history."

England Football wrote on X: "We are incredibly saddened by the news that Kevin Keegan OBE has passed away," while former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer wrote: "My Hero. My manager. My friend. Sleep easy Boss".