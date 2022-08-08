G. Island emphatic against neighbour

Beckham Wheeler-Greenall (Green Island, front) and Jack Walecki (Mosgiel) compete for the ball during their Southern League game at Sunnyvale on Saturday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Green Island took a step closer to Southern League safety with an emphatic 5-1 victory over Mosgiel at Sunnyvale on Saturday.

The home side started strongly and Tom Milton hit the woodwork from a corner after only six minutes.

Green Island’s opening goal, after 20 minutes, came with a little bit of fortune, as there was a handball in the build-up play that was missed.

Cam Anderson’s deceptively scuffed shot beat Dan Robinson into the far corner.

Robinson was by far the busier of the two keepers and he reacted very quickly to deny Beckham Wheeler-Greenall as he was racing through on goal.

Then a minute later he tipped a great shot over the cross bar, and again reacted quickly to deny Adam Hewson.

Mosgiel centre back Jack Walecki was forced off injured in the 43rd minute and Green Island took advantage of the reshuffle. Right on half-time, Anderson won the ball and he released Hewson, who buried his shot.

Wheeler-Greenall made it 3-0 in the 58th minute from a corner, Mosgiel pulled one back four minutes later, following some good build-up play from Cody Brook. Caleb Osborne stooped low to put his header past Christian Firth.

Green Island was not going to let Mosgiel back into the game and Weston Bell’s run down the left wing saw him cut inside and unleash a shot that skimmed the cross bar.

Green Island made sure of the three points with a Tom Milton penalty on 86 minutes and a simple Ollie Sims tap in with two minutes remaining.

The Dunedin City Royals came from behind to beat Nomads 4-2 in Christchurch. Nomads took the lead in first-half injury time, thanks to Guy Reeves.

However, three goals in the opening 20 minutes of the second half to Ollie Petersen, Will Turner and Kaleb De Groot-Green gave the Royals the advantage.

Ollie Cassidy’s injury time goal saw the Royals move within two points of third place.

The Royals reserves secured the ODT Southern Premiership title when they came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Queenstown.

Matt Cordelle gave the home side the first-half lead. Max Davidson equalised for the Royals in the 52nd minute and Raven August secured the title with the winning goal two minutes from time.

Roslyn-Wakari remained in second place with a 4-1 home victory over Queen’s Park.

David Mwangi opened the scoring for the visitors, with Harley Rodeka equalising before halftime. Roslyn’s scorers in the second were Nathan Wilkie, Sam Cosgrove and Max Johnson.

Northern beat Green Island 3-1 and Wanaka overcame University 3-2.

With two games to go, third spot will be claimed by either of those teams.

Mosgiel secured a 1-0 win at home over Northern Hearts, thanks to Dave Bainbridge’s 56th-minute goal.

In the only women’s premiership games, Queenstown beat Mosgiel 1-0, and University beat Green Island 2-1.

Neville Watson