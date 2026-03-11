Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen celebrates with his daughter, Haly, after his team beat Liverpool 1-0 in a Champions League last-16 first leg match at Rams Park in Istanbul, Turkey, yesterday. PHOTO: REUTERS

Lamine Yamal’s last-gasp penalty earned Barcelona a 1-1 draw at Newcastle United in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie yesterday, while Liverpool lost 1-0 to Galatasaray in Istanbul for the second time this season.

Atletico Madrid piled more misery on Tottenham Hotspur by winning 5-2, while Bayern Munich are all but through to the quarterfinals after thrashing Atalanta 6-1 in Italy.

At St James’ Park, Newcastle were heading for a night to savour when Harvey Barnes broke the deadlock on 86 minutes as he turned in a Jacob Murphy cross for his sixth Champions League goal this season.

However, Barcelona were awarded a penalty deep in injury time when Dani Olmo was tripped by Malick Thiaw and Yamal — a peripheral figure throughout the game — converted with the last kick of the match in the 96th minute.

That will make Newcastle’s task harder going to the Camp Nou for the return next Thursday as they aim to reach the quarterfinals for the first time.

The winners of that tie look likely to face Atletico in the last eight, after Diego Simeone’s side tore apart Spurs at the Metropolitano, with Julian Alvarez scoring twice.

It was a horrible night for struggling Tottenham and

it is hard to see how they arrest a slump which has seen them lose all four games under new coach Igor Tudor, and six on the bounce overall.

Earlier, Liverpool lost by a single goal to Galatasaray, just as they had when the clubs met in Turkey in the league phase.

Mario Lemina scored the only goal for the Turkish league leaders, heading in from close range after Victor Osinhen nodded down a corner.

Osimhen had the ball in the net again in the second half, only for an offside decision to come to Liverpool’s rescue.

The Anfield side will need to do much better if they are to turn the tie around next week at home. — AFP