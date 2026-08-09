Northern claimed bragging rights with a 4-0 over the Dunedin City Royals in a physical Southern League derby played at a floodlit Caledonian Ground on Saturday evening. The result took Northern four points ahead of the Royals into sixth, both teams having two games left in the season. Northern took the lead after just seven minutes when Alex Dale unleashed a shot from just outside the box that gave keeper Alex Boomer no chance. It was 2-0 on 19 minutes when a well-worked move featured passes exchanged that allowed Zac Baird-Hodge to finish inside the box. On the stroke of halftime, the Royals’ Max Davidson gave away a free kick on the edge of the box and Alex Dale again unleashed a rocket into the top corner. The Royals dominated possession and territory in the second half but could not convert their opportunities to get back into the match. The best chances were a Davidson glancing header that went narrowly wide of the post and Jacob Fielding’s powerfully driven shot which forced keeper Eli Urwin into a spectacular save to keep the Royals scoreless. Northern sat back, looked to capitalise on the break and struck in injury time with Toby Orchiston scoring the fourth goal. Wānaka claimed a vital 2-1 victory at the Recreation Ground over fellow strugglers Selwyn United. Dom Plimmer opened the scoring for Wānaka on 29 minutes and Samba Will made it 2-0 soon after the break. Ewan Hyndman’s goal seven minutes into injury time came too late for Selwyn. The win for Wānaka moved them three points clear of Selwyn, who remain on seven points at the bottom of the table. • The Dunedin City Royals beat Coastal Spirit 4-0 in a South Island women’s league game at Logan Park on Saturday. Hannah McKay-Wright and Georgia Keen gave the home side a 2-0 halftime lead. Hannah Scott made it 3-0 after 54 minutes and Tyler Andrews got her first goal of the season in the 81st minute. Despite winning, the Royals were unable to prevent Cashmere Tech from claiming the title as they crushed NW United 10-0. Otago University moved into third place on the table, beating their Canterbury academic rivals 3-0. Roslyn-Wakari beat Nelson Suburbs 2-0 at Logan Park on Sunday. Madi Phillips scored the opener for Roslyn after just five minutes, and Nelson let in an own goal right on halftime. • Northern Hearts moved eight points clear at the top of the Southern Men’s Premiership table with a resounding 6-1 victory over the Dunedin City Royals. League-leading marksmen Kowin Hancock and Bailey Chambers both scored braces for Hearts. Robert Alamo and Harrison Brokenshire also found the back of the net, while Will Blaikie grabbed a consolation goal for the Royals in the 87th minute. Roslyn-Wakari went 1-0 up against Mosgiel through a Ben William Davies goal in the 10th minute, and it look like an upset was on the cards when Nathan Wilkie headed home, but his goal was ruled out before halftime. Mosgiel equalised in the 65th minute when Matt Adye showed great technique to fire home, and the Plainsmen got the win and moved into second place when Patrick Koppert scored from close range with nine minutes to go. Northern beat Queens Park 2-1 and in doing so moved level with them on 21 points. Aiden Kelly gave Northern an early lead, but Queens Park were level at the break thanks to Brayan Orobio’s 36th-minute equaliser. Fraser Anderson scored the winner in the 50th minute to ensure Northern retained the Blair Davidson Trophy for another season. Green Island slipped to a 4-2 loss to University at Sunnyvale. Phil Yeardley gave the home team a lead after 21 minutes but the students were 2-1 up at the break thanks to Charlie Scott’s equaliser and Matt Mitchell’s own goal. Ollie Gardner then made it 3-1 to University before Charlie Scott’s second goal with nine minutes left made the game safe. Youngster Ryan Walker pulled back a late goal for Green Island.