One more step aim for Southern Utd

Southern United finished second in the National League final at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland last year. PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE

Southern United created something pretty special last season.

They bagged six wins and a draw on the trot to make the national league final where they eventually lost 2-0 to Auckland United.

It was a stunning run for a team who had a limited buildup and gave a real sense of how strong women’s football is in the South.

But head coach Kris Ridley knows 2023 is "done and dusted" and they start all over again this weekend.

That does not mean though that there is not the belief that this team can make it to the final again this season.

"We were happy making the final last year, whereas this year, if you don’t want to win it then why are you in the competition?", Ridley said.

"But we just want to make it one step further and get a gold medal.

"We think we can match it with these teams.

"The team we have on paper, and the one we’ve seen training, we believe that we can get there and get the job done."

The national league is always tricky as it involves facing four teams from the Auckland region in Western Springs, Eastern Suburbs, Auckland United and West Coast Rangers — who replace Ellerslie — and four from the Central region in Waterside Karori, Phoenix Reserves, Wellington United and Central.

Defending champions Auckland United will be one of the favourites after beating Western Springs 1-0 to win the Kate Sheppard Cup earlier this month.

North Island teams have a slight edge having played club football together all season, while Southern United and Canterbury United Pride are franchise teams who only come together for the national league.

That has never been an excuse for Southern United though, Ridley said.

"We can match it, and compete, and actually beat some of the best teams in the country.

"Now I think we’ve got the mindset of ‘oh well, let’s go and do it’.

"Whether we get up at 4.30am in the morning, like most of our flights will be, and get back at 10pm at night, we just focus on that 90 minutes in the middle of it and try and get the job done."

A strong spine returns for Southern United season in captain Rose Morton, Hannah Mackay-Wright, Toni Power, Abby Rankin, Lauren Paterson, Hayley Julian, Freya Partridge-Moore, Bee Park, Raegan Potter, and Amy Hislop, who has been playing for the Northern Tigers in Sydney.

Shontelle Smith and Kelsey Kennard are also returning this season, plus two from Auckland and Australia.

They are without Margi Dias, Tahlia Roome, Kendrah Smith, Marissa Porteous — who, alongside Smith, joined from the West Coast Rangers last year — and Amy Simmers.

"We’ve got that core group . . . which you definitely need", Ridley said. "We’ve got some exciting players coming in."

Southern United have been allocated five home games, all at Logan Park, and four away games this season.

They play away against Eastern Suburbs on Sunday.

Eastern Suburbs, who won the national league in 2022, beat Southern United 1-0 in the opening game last season.

They are always tough, but any team is on their day, Ridley said.

"We’ve lost to the bottom team and beaten the top team in one year. Eastern Suburbs are a very good club.

"Can we go there and get a result? Absolutely. Everyone believes that.

"Although, we haven’t won our first game in two years that I’ve been here, so it would be nice to start it off with three points and put a bit of pressure on other teams."

Southern United

The squad

Southern United: Rose Morton, Hannah MacKay-Wright, Toni Power, Abby Rankin, Shontelle Smith, Freya Prtridge-Moore, Raegan Potter, Bee Park, Lauren Paterson, Kelsey Kennard, Hayley Julian, Alisa Tuatagaloa, Samantha Woolley, Georgia Keen, Millie Scott, Danica Urlich-Bech, Stacey Martin, Amy Hislop, Gracie Va' afusuaga, Aynsley Martin, Madi McLean, Georgia Kennedy, Freya Des Fountaine, Zara Pratley.

Schedule

September 29: v Eastern Suburbs, Maddils Farm

October 5: v Central Football, Logan Park

October 12: v Western Springs, Seddon Fields

October 20: v Canterbury United Pride, Logan Park

October 27: v CF Wellington United, Martin Luckie Park

November 3: v West Coast Rangers, Logan Park

November 9: v Wellington Phoenix Reserves, Logan Park

November 16: v Auckland United, Keith Hay Park

November 24: v CF Waterside Karori, Logan Park