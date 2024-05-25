Royals favoured at home to Selwyn

Will Turner

Dunedin City Royals are back home this afternoon in a game that is there for the taking.The Royals face Selwyn in their round eight Southern League clash at Tahuna Park.

The Royals sit in seventh, having recorded two wins this season, while Selwyn are eighth having notched up only the one win.

The home side were unlucky no to pick up a point in their 2-1 loss to Coastal Spirit last weekend, but Selwyn come into the game after a tough 5-1 loss to second place Christchurch United.

Will Turner has been the top goal-scorer for the Royals this year with four shots finding the back of the net and Daniel Ede is Selwyn’s top scorer with three goals.

The Royals women and University will meet in a top-of-the-table clash in the women’s South Island qualifying league.

Both teams are unbeaten after four games which makes for an exciting encounter as they near the end of the competition.

Roslyn will face Green Island in the other game.

In the ODT men’s southern premiership, Northern versus University shapes as the game of the round.

Both teams have dropped one game, but are on equal points (13 points) with Mosgiel and Queens Park in a congested top four.

Mosgiel make the trip to Timaru to face Northern Hearts and Queens Park are home to Roslyn.

Queenstown will host neighbours Wanaka in the final game.

