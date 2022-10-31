Southern lets advantage slip against Northern

Hannah Mackay-Wright. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Southern United earned a competition point the hard way.

It batted to a 1-1 draw with Northern Rovers at Logan Park yesterday.

The home team took the lead through a penalty five minutes before halftime.

But a muck-up at the back resulted in Northern equalising early in the second spell.

The visitors piled on the pressure but the winner remained elusive. The Rovers even hit the crossbar from a free kick in the final moments of the game.

Keeper Kate Hannay got lucky there but otherwise made her own luck. She strung together a series of quality saves to keep the home team in the fight for competition points.

Northern had the better of the opening 20 minutes. It had Southern pinned deep in its territory for long stretches and put together some lovely touches up front.

Talisha Green reeled off a long-range effort which, with a little more dip, may have found its way to the back of the net. She certainly struck it with plenty of power.

Leanna Ryan put the home side under more pressure. She looked sharp and got on the end of the cross.

She could not get the power she wanted, but stabbed the ball towards goal. Hannay had it well covered.

Kelli Brown found the gloves of Hannay a few minutes later as well. It was a minor miracle she got the shot off given the angle available.

Southern warmed into the contest, though. Margi Dias pushed a long-range effort across the face and Emily Morison got a shot on target.

Dais caused more conniptions for the visitors when she nodded the ball down on the edge of the box and thundered the ball wide.

But the opening goal came from a penalty. Southern had a corner and the referee spotted a foul.

Hannah Mackay-Wright drilled it high and into the back of the net.

The Rovers replied early in the second spell. The ball fell nicely for Brown who got the pass to Danielle Canham, who stroked it into the corner.

Brown tried to catch Hannay out with a shot from 35m out. It was on target too, but Hannay parried it to safety.

Brown had another fine opportunity when Green sent in a pinpoint cross. Brown could not get the connection she needed with her header.

The shots kept coming. Rene Wasi cracked another past the upright and there was more drama in the final minutes.

Hannay is short for a keeper and the high ball gave her some anxious moments.

Southern moved into fourth place with the draw.

On Saturday, competition leader Eastern Suburbs beat Western Springs 4-2 and Canterbury edged Capital 2-1.

Women’s National League



The scores

Southern 1

Hannah Mackay-Wright 39’

Northern 1

Halftime: Southern 1-0.