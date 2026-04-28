Fifa seeking another yellow card amnesty: report

An additional yellow card amnesty is reportedly being sought by FIFA to reduce the possibility of players missing matches in the knockout stage due to accumulation. Photo: Getty Images

FIFA is reportedly planning to add a second yellow card "amnesty" period for the this year's World Cup.

The FIFA Council will meet in Vancouver on Tuesday to discuss new rules ahead of the first 48-team football tournament in World Cup history.

The Athletic reported on Monday that will include an additional yellow card amnesty to reduce the possibility of players missing matches in the knockout stage due to accumulation.

Players' yellows were cleared after the quarterfinals in previous World Cups, but FIFA intends to wipe yellows after both the group stage and after the quarters, if the council approves the plan.

A player earning two bookings has traditionally resulted in a one-match suspension, and with the tournament expanding in 2026, an additional knockout round (the Round of 32) means one more opportunity for a player to pick up a yellow before they are wiped before the quarters.

With two amnesty periods, a player will only trigger the suspension for yellow-card accumulation by getting two bookings over the three group stage games or two across the first three rounds of the knockouts preceding the semifinals.

The tournament is being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and will be held from June 11 until July 19.

- Field Level Media