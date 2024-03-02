Southern pair to play in Australia

Two Southern United footballers are finally getting the recognition they deserve.

Amy Hislop and Kendrah Smith have headed across the Ditch for the winter season.

Hislop, who played football for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in the United States in 2022, has joined the Northern Tigers first grade side, who compete in the National Premier League New South Wales women’s division.

They will play their opening game against the Spirit tonight.

The striker stamped her mark on her return to Southern United last year when she scored seven goals for the side, including a brilliant hat-trick against Phoenix Reserves, and will be an excellent addition to the Northern Tigers.

Smith has signed for the Essendon Royals who play in the National Premier League Victoria division. Their season starts in two weeks.

The midfielder played most of her career for the West Coast Rangers, in Auckland, but when they failed to make the national league last season she was one of three Rangers players to link up with Southern United.

She had an immediate impact, scoring four goals throughout the season, and told the Otago Daily Times last year joining Southern United was "one of the best football experiences I’ve had so far".

She also represented Canterbury Pride in 2022.

Hislop and Smith were key cogs in helping Southern United reach the national league final last year, where they lost 2-0 to Auckland Pride.

Southern United coach Kris Ridley said it was fantastic the pair were getting the rewards they "absolutely deserve" off the back of strong national league seasons.

"This just shows that the product we are producing down south is respected and gives the exposure to players that are ready for the next step," Ridley said.

"It really helps the younger girls in the region to see a pathway for them and that one day [they] too can play at NL [national league] level and beyond."