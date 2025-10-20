United topple Liverpool, Villa comeback against Spurs

Manchester United's Harry Maguire struck a late header to seal a thrilling 2–1 Premier League victory over Liverpool this morning, ending their nine-year drought without a win at Anfield and dealing a blow to the reigning champions' title chase.

Liverpool, who have lost four consecutive games across all competitions for the first time since November 2014, dropped to fourth in the table on 15 points, four behind leaders Arsenal.

United, who won back-to-back league games for the first time since manager Ruben Amorim was appointed last November, climbed to ninth with 13 points.

United's Bryan Mbeumo stunned the home crowd with a goal a minute after kickoff when Amad Diallo pushed forward before flicking a ball for the forward to run onto and fire home from inside the box.

Irate Liverpool fans thought play should have been stopped before the goal with Alexis Mac Allister down clutching his head after a collision with teammate Virgil Van Dijk.

Cody Gakpo hit the post three times before finally scoring the equaliser in the 78th minute, when he tapped in Federico Chiesa's cross.

But Maguire sent United fans into a frenzy with the winner in the 84th when Bruno Fernandes floated the ball in for the big defender to outjump Ibrahima Konate and power home a header.

"It means everything," Maguire told Sky Sports.

"They've had the better of us over the last few years and it's not been good for our club and we've have not given our fans enough days like today. It's been a long time coming, coming to this ground and picking up three points.

"I've been here seven years now and to come to this ground every time and not get three points has been tough. So it's for the fans, I hope they have a great night tonight.

Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo scores their first goal against Liverpool at Anfield this morning. Photo: Reuters

There were shouts for a Liverpool penalty early on when Casemiro's cross struck Diallo's arm. But the VAR video referee determined Diallo's arm was in a natural and justifiable position.

Liverpool had 19 shots to United's 12 including several jaw-dropping near misses.

Gakpo was lively all game, hitting the post twice in the first half, and then nearly making it third time lucky when he smashed another shot off the post shortly after the break.

He missed a sitter in the dying minutes, however, when he headed the ball well wide of the net.

An off-form Mohamed Salah squandered a brilliant chance in the second half when the ball fell to him unmarked at the far post, but he launched it wide, his face etched with frustration.

"I think we conceded a very sloppy second goal," said Reds captain Virgil van Dijk. "We worked so hard to get back into the game and we created great opportunities to score the winner but if you concede a second goal like that, that is the disappointing part.

"We need to stay humble and stay working and keep our confidence as high as possible," he added. "When things get tough, it is important we keep the mentality of being there for each other. It is a long season."

Villa comeback to beat Spurs

Emiliano Buendia came off the bench to secure Aston Villa an impressive 2-1 comeback win at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League after Morgan Rogers struck a superb equaliser for the visitors.

Tottenham made a flying start when Rodrigo Bentancur put them in front with a close-range finish in the fifth minute after Joao Palhinha headed back a deep Mohammed Kudus cross.

But Villa, who arrived in north London on a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions, levelled in the 37th minute when England midfielder Rogers let fly with a dipping right-foot shot from the edge of the area that flew past Guglielmo Vicario.

Both sides had chances after the break but it was Villa who looked the more threatening and they took the points with another goal of real quality.

Matty Cash's diagonal ball was controlled by Lucas Digne into the path of Buendia, and he whipped a clinical left-footed shot past the dive of Vicario in front of the joyous visiting fans.

After a slow start to the campaign, Villa have now won five matches in a row in all competitions and are 10th in the table with 12 points while a second league loss of the season for Tottenham left them in sixth, behind Chelsea on goal difference.

It has been quite a couple of weeks for Rogers who has emerged as an unlikely challenger to Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham for a place in Thomas Tuchel's England's midfield at next year's World Cup finals.

He scored his first senior international goal 10 days ago in the friendly win over Wales at Wembley and earned his ninth cap in the thrashing of Latvia and on Sunday found the net in a Premier League game for the first time since April.

"He always does his tasks, always," Aston Villa manager Unai Emery said of the 23-year-old. "It's been coming, this performance."

It was a sobering afternoon for Tottenham who would have gone second in the standings with a win, but after good starts to both halves they faded and lacked creativity in the final third.

They have now won only three of their last 18 Premier League games at home, stretching back to the Ange Postecoglou reign.

"I think 1-1 would've been a fair result," said Spurs manager Thomas Frank, who had to make do without his skipper Christian Romero after he injured an abductor muscle in the warm-up.

"Villa scored two goals from outside the box in moments where you wouldn't expect them to score. Fair play for their moments of quality. We also easily could've won."

Tottenham will feel they should have capitalised on their great start and had Kudus not needlessly strayed offside before finding the net shortly after Bentancur's opener, things may have been different.

They now have a tough run of fixtures starting at AS Monaco in the Champions League this week, before an away trip to Everton and a League Cup last-16 tie at Newcastle United.