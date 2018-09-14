Wembley experience valuable

New Football South referee development manager Lindsey Robinson at Logan Park yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

It is hard to get two more contrasting places than Wembley and Wanaka.

But both have been key locations in Lindsey Robinson's life this year.

In May she refereed the women's FA Cup final in front of 45,000 at London's Wembley stadium.

A month ago she moved to Wanaka to begin as Football South's new referee development manager.

She had been on holiday to the country earlier this year.

When the job came up, she made the decision to follow partner Amy Woolstenhomes - who was already in Wanaka working as a physio.

Robinson had been travelling a lot since arriving, meet people and understanding the way New Zealand football operates.

Her primary goals were to recruit more referees to the sport and then keep those referees involved.

To do that it was important to ensure they were put in situations that would encourage them.

"Are they getting the right support? Is the sideline the right behaviour? Is the environment the right one we want for them at the time?" she said.

"If we're looking at youth and young referees coming through, are they being given the right environment to learn and make mistakes?

"Because we're not all perfect, as some people may think.

"Everyone started at a place where they need to learn, we're not all going to be that perfect player or referee.

"So we've got to have that environment to come through and feel comfortable enough and supported enough that they can develop."

She had noticed similarities between the game in New Zealand and England.

The drive and ambition of referees to progress and learn was clear in both, as well as the need to continue to improve their standard and get them support.

Likewise the passion from the players and supporters was inherent in both countries.

She said it had been more crowds of 20-30 in New Zealand questioning her decisions so far, rather than the thousands she had in England.

Regardless of the number, Robinson said education was key to making for a better experience in on-field interactions.

"It's got to be done in the right way and that's what we've got to educate as well.

"Also the laws are changing and keep changing, so we've got to make sure we educate everyone in football.

"Not just the referees but the clubs as well, so they can understand what the referees are doing.

"I don't want the referees to become this isolated area of football that we can't be spoken to and in terms of speaking to players.

"We have a duty that we've still got to chat and have communications, the communication has just got to be at the right level."

She would be ensuring she was keeping her whistle at the ready herself as well.

Having refereed three club games, Robinson will make her national women's league debut on Sunday when she officiates Canterbury United v Capital.

The following week she will referee Southern United v Northern in Auckland.

She had missed the application date for the men's national premiership, although she was keen to see if she could get involved in that, too.