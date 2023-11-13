Win helps Southern sneak into second

Southern United have had the best possible weekend.

They beat Central 4-1 in the National Women’s League to help themselves on goal differential at the top end of the table as they head into the final round of the regular season.

They might want to thank their next opponents, Ellerslie, too.

Ellerslie, who are bottom of the table, picked the right time to record their first win, beating defending champions Eastern Suburbs 1-0 yesterday.

Eastern Suburbs had stationed themselves in one of the top two spots all season — the top two qualify for the final — but after their loss, Southern United have snuck into second spot. Auckland United is on top.

This gives Southern United a good shot at the final — they will need to secure a good win at home against Ellerslie on Sunday.

Southern had a strong second half against Central to record their sixth win.

Midfielder Katie Mawdesley made her first start of the national league for Southern, after Margi Dias was withdrawn due to injury.

It was an evenly matched opening quarter from the two sides.

Southern striker Amy Hislop was in the thick of it with a couple of early attempts, heading one over the goal.

Central were well drilled and full of confidence, coming into the game off the back of their first win the week before, and really tested Southern.

Charlotte Noakes had a screaming shot in the sixth minute and captain Mikaela Bouwmeester flicked the ball over and looked to be on.

Goalkeeper Lauren Paterson, who has taken her chances in Amy Simmers’ absence, leapt to tap the ball away, saving Southern from early trouble.

They were flying down the field again when Southern defender Hannah Mackay-Wright stole the ball and pushed through a nice long assist to Hislop up front.

Hislop composed herself, carried the ball through and slid it into the bottom-right corner against the run of play to lead 1-0 13 minutes in.

Hislop looked to be in for another minutes later, but it went begging wide over the goal.

Central had nice periods of play throughout the first half but were unable to make anything from it and Southern led 1-0 at the break.

Southern defender Marissa Porteous was yellow-carded in the 51st minute for a sliding tackle on Bouwmeester.

Bouwmeester scored Central’s equaliser in the 54th minute, finishing off a corner with a nice touch.

Southern came back, though, five minutes later.

Hislop banged a nice ball down across the field and Bee Park nudged it ahead to Abby Rankin.

Rankin had a classy finish to find the back of the net to lead again 2-1.

Southern continued to control the middle, taking their chances and eventually making another breakthrough.

Mawdesley pushed captain Rose Morton through to space and her shot at goal was saved.

But it deflected back to the box where Jemma Wilson finished it off to lead 3-1.

That looked to seal the win for Southern until Hislop took her second in the 85th minute.

Her corner curled around beautifully to land straight in goal and secure a handy 4-1 — and important — win.

In the other games, Wellington United edged Canterbury United Pride 2-1, Waterside Karori won 4-1 against Phoenix Reserves and Auckland United beat Western Springs 1-0.

Women’s League

The scores

Southern United 4

Amy Hislop 13’, 85’ Abby Rankin 59’, Jemma Wilson 71’

Central 1

Mikaela Bouwmeester 54’

Halftime: Southern United 1-0