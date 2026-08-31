Former Gore official Gareth Greenfield has been part of a special moment for New Zealand hockey.

Greenfield became the first New Zealander to umpire a men’s World Cup final when he controlled proceedings between Germany and Spain in Belgium on Monday.

It is the high point of a remarkable career.

Greenfield, who is now based in Christchurch, had previously been in the middle for World Cup pool games and umpired a semifinal at the 2024 Paris Olympics .

He made his debut as an international umpire in 2011 and earned his “golden whistle” earlier this year for controlling 100 internationals .

“For me, it’s pretty special,” Greenfield said after Germany beat Spain 1-0 in the final in Wavre.

“It’s something you work a long time for. Not many people actually get the privilege of doing a final at a World Cup, so it’s pretty humbling.”

The appointment was an emotional moment for Greenfield.

“There’s a few tears. It’s something you work hard for — to reach the top — so it’s pretty cool.”

Greenfield was joined in the men’s final by fellow New Zealanders David and Jackie Tomlinson, appointed as video umpire and timing judge respectively.

Remarkably, New Zealand umpire Amber Church made it a double when she took charge of the women’s final in Amsterdam.

Greenfield believed the Kiwi squad’s appointment reflected the work being done to develop officials in New Zealand.

“I think it shows that when we’re developing umpires at home that we’re preparing them for the pinnacle,” he said.

“To see two umpires and two other officials in a final is pretty special.

“I think that it’s absolutely amazing to do what we’ve done from little old New Zealand.

“You might argue that sometimes we’re not reaching the finals as teams, but it’s pretty special to see our officials on the world stage.”

Greenfield paid tribute to the people who had supported him throughout his career.

“There’s a whole team at home. There’s family, friends . . . we love having them around. It’s really special.”

For Church, the women’s final marked another milestone in an already decorated international career.

The Gisborne umpire took charge of her second World Cup final, four years after also officiating the 2022 final alongside Scotland’s Sarah Wilson.

The 2026 final was also Church’s 150th international match as an umpire.

“It’s an incredible honour to be a part of such an important game at the world level, and to do my second World Cup final with Sarah Wilson as well,” Church said.

“It’s just an absolute honour and a privilege to be a part of such an incredible game.”

Church has also officiated at three Olympic Games and the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal match.

She said success at the top level of officiating was built on the work done every weekend across New Zealand hockey competitions.

“I’m from Poverty Bay, a little small place back home, and the games that you do every weekend back there is really important and it helps to prepare you for this.

“Our age-group tournaments, our National Hockey Championship, our Premier Hockey League — that’s what really builds you for this level.” — Allied Media



